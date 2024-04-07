NHL Daily Fantasy: AI-Powered Value Picks for April 7

A nine-game NHL slate on Sunday features pivotal playoff races in both the Eastern and Western Conferences, culminating in a showdown between the Central Division’s top two teams when the Dallas Stars face off against the Colorado Avalanche in Denver.

As players look to help their teams fight for playoff seeding, there will be several individual performances to keep an eye on during today’s slate. Our dfsPro projections have uncovered some key under-the-radar value picks playing in Sunday’s games to help daily fantasy managers to fill out their rosters and remain under the salary cap.

Let’s look at some of our model’s top AI-powered value picks for today’s games!

Top Value Picks: Forwards

Colton Sissons (C – Nashville Predators, $4,000 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.3, A: 0.18, S: 1.68, BLK: 0.52

Nashville Predators center Colton Sissons has already matched his career high in goals this season with 15, though he has somewhat cooled off offensively since the beginning of March. Still, our model projects a 57% uptick in his goalscoring potential tonight against the New Jersey Devils, as well as a 7% increase in total points.

Zach Parise (RW – Colorado Avalanche, $3,400 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.26, A: 0.33, S: 1.41, BLK: 0.62

Our AI-powered model projects Colorado winger Zach Parise to outperform his averages in goals (64%), assists (63%) and total points (64%) tonight against the Stars. Parise also has value as a two-way forward, with a projected 247% increase in takeaway potential against the Stars.

Ryan Strome (LW – Anaheim Ducks, $3,000 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.29, A: 0.35, S: 1.91, BLK: 0.52

Anaheim Ducks winger Ryan Strome hasn’t found the scoresheet since he registered a goal and an assist March 8 against Dallas; according to our model, however, his goalscoring potential is nearly double his average today against the St. Louis Blues. Strome is also projected to add defensive value to DFS lineups, with a projected 264% increase in takeaway potential and a 91% uptick in blocked shots.

Top Value Picks: Defensemen

Torey Krug (LD – St. Louis Blues, $4,600 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.25, A: 0.42, S: 1.83, BLK: 1.65

St. Louis defenseman Torey Krug is a decent value option for DFS managers looking to add blueline scoring, with three points (all assists) in his last four games. Our model projects a 37% uptick in Krug’s average point potential today against the Ducks, up to 0.67. In the Blues’ most recent meeting with Anaheim on March 17, Krug recorded an assist, four shots and a +1 rating in 18:49 of ice time.

Gustav Lindstrom (RD – Anaheim Ducks, $2,500 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.06, A: 0.22, S: 1.09, BLK: 1.18

With one point in his last seven games for the Ducks, Gustav Lindstrom doesn’t bring much projected value as an offensive defenseman. He does, however, add significant value to DFS lineups with his takeaway potential, which our model projects to be more than 13 times his average today against the Blues.

Jacob Bernard-Docker (RD – Ottawa Senators, $2,800 on DraftKings)

dfsPro Forecast: G: 0.09, A: 0.27, S: 0.95, BLK: 1.8

Our model projects Ottawa Senators defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker to outperform his averages across the board on offense tonight against the Washington Capitals, and he is expected to do so with more than 16 minutes of ice time (up 3% over his average of 15:42).

