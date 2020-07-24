Former Coach Lets Loose ‘Bombshell’ Claim About Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Based on one person’s account, the fractious relationship between the Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott is damaged beyond repair.

According to plugged-in team reporter Bryan Broaddus, who spoke with an unnamed former coach, Prescott no longer wants to play for the Cowboys after failing to secure a multi-year contract.

“I asked another coach, I said, ‘What about Dak? Do you think he wants to be here?’ And he said, ‘At this point, no, I don’t think so. However, he will not say it or show it. The kid is a stud and is mentally strong,'” Broaddus relayed Thursday on 105.3 The Fan.



Others in the local media landscape — The Fan’s Shan Shariff and Blogging the Boys’ Roy White — termed this a “bombshell” revelation. Hyperbole aside, it’s a stunning claim and possibly a major about-face from Prescott, who admitted he “couldn’t be happier” despite his impasse with the organization.

“I’m a Cowboy and couldn’t be happier,” Prescott said on July 15 upon expiration of the signing deadline. “I look forward to working along[side] Coach McCarthy, the staff, and my teammates to be the best team we can be in pursuit to our goal of a Super Bowl.”

It also flies in the face of Prescott’s recent assertion to teammate Ezekiel Elliot that their “best ball is yet to come.” If Dak indeed wants a divorce from Dallas, he has a funny way of showing it — or not showing it, as the case may be.

A … Tad Unbelievable

For what it’s worth, Tad Prescott responded to the rumor via Twitter by dumping a vat of cold water on the anonymous coach’s belief. This is noteworthy as Tad, who has zero loyalty to the franchise, publicly questioned his fandom over their failed negotiations with his brother.

Further Disputation

Something else to consider: Prescott reportedly was “involved at the last minute” in an attempt to strike a deal with the Cowboys. But the parties, culminating several months of haggling, simply ran out of time.

Provided the coach is correct, Prescott never would have stuck his beak in. He simply would have collected his $31.4 million for the 2020 season and quietly set his sights on free agency next March. There’s not a disingenuous bone in the 26-year-old’s body; he’s a humble leader who isn’t cloaked in a mere veil of humility, unlike his look-at-me NFL counterparts.

So, while there’s no way to prove or disprove the coach’s sentiment, it’s hard to fathom Prescott, given his makeup, prematurely throwing in the towel on America’s Team, which brings with it more potential earning power than arguably 31 other clubs.

Assuming that’s what he’s chasing, of course.

