CeeDee Lamb Makes One-Handed Catch in First Cowboys Camp Practice [LOOK]

CeeDee Lamb: As advertised.

The first-round rookie wide receiver, who made a career out of big plays at Oklahoma, took no time to impress Friday as the Dallas Cowboys held their inaugural full-scale practice of training camp.

Working amid first-string passing drills, Lamb snared a ball from quarterback Dak Prescott with one hand — his left hand — on a simple route. The moment was captured for posterity by the Dallas Morning News.

CeeDee Lamb with that one-handed catch. Our man ⁦@vernonbryant⁩ of DMN with the photo. pic.twitter.com/1ksOWLRoha — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) August 14, 2020

Body control is one of Lamb’s biggest strengths, which helped the 6-foot-2 pass-catcher amass 173 receptions for 3,292 yards and 32 touchdowns as a collegian. And despite losing an entire offseason due to the COVID-19 pandemic, his sheer ability almost instantly translated to the next level.