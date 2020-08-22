Cowboys Coach Nearly Fought Veteran DE Over Playing Time

Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Jim Tomsula and veteran defensive end Tyrone Crawford almost came to blows at training camp.

Tomsula, hired this offseason to oversee the team’s defensive linemen, admitted in a conference call Saturday that he’s butted heads with the hulking Crawford, who’s fighting — literally — for more practice reps.

“These guys work,” Tomsula emphasized to reporters, via The Athletic. “I’m getting into arguments with Crawford out there. I’m trying to get him off the field and get some substitution, get him a break in some drills. We’re gonna get into a fight because he doesn’t wanna come off the field. They’re all that way. I got guys over there fighting to get on the field; they want every rep.”

Crawford, he of 23 sacks in 96 career games, was considered the odd man out of the DE rotation after the Cowboys signed Gerald McCoy, Aldon Smith, and Everson Griffen. Four players competing for one spot opposite DeMarcus Lawrence, and the 2012 third-round pick had the least favorable path to playing time.

That is, until McCoy suffered a season-ending quadriceps injury, forcing Crawford back into the mix — and assuring his roster spot. He will see regular-season snaps at end, likely behind Griffen, and defensive tackle, platooning with sophomore Trysten Hill, who’s given Tomsula much less fuss.

“I’ve been tickled to death with Trysten and how hard he’s working, mentally and physically…the questions, phone calls, texts, swinging by the office at night,” he said Saturday, per The Athletic. “Really excited for that guy.”

Jerry Likes Crawford’s Persona

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones highlighted the defensive line in an interview on 105.3 The Fan on Friday. Jones made particular note of Crawford, and not solely due to his football prowess.

“Crawford is, we know what is in his heart,” he said, via Radio.com. “You saw him down in Florida. He’s a bad boy. He’s who you want on your side now. Boy, he looks on the edge here and looks excited about the makeup of his defensive group.”

Jones is referencing Crawford’s 2019 involvement in a massive bar brawl that resulted in a misdemeanor charge of affray. Prosecutors later dropped the charge against Crawford.

So, he was asked, would Tomsula really throw hands with the 6-foot-4, 290-pound defender?

“Hey, I didn’t say I’d win. But I’d give him a go,” he replied.

