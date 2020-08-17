Patrick Mahomes Credits Dak Prescott for Helping to Become ‘Better Player’

Inarguably the NFL’s best quarterback, reigning Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes is on the fast-track to first-ballot status. The 24-year-old quite effortlessly scaled football’s mountaintop and appears set for a few more jaunts over the next decade, making good on the first half-billion-dollar deal in North American sports history.

There’s no one else in his class, no other mortal capable of replicating his jaw-dropping arm angles or stupifying ability to throw — and legitimately complete passes — without so much as a glance.

Mahomes’ reverence is rooted in his God-gifted talent. He got here because of who he is. But who he is, is the result of studying his counterparts, the game’s premier signal-callers who have won his respect.

Dak Prescott among them.

“I don’t want to give away all my secrets,” Mahomes said Sunday, via Arrowhead Pride, after debuting a “Brett Favre-styled pitch pass” at practice. “It’s stuff that I work on and stuff that we do. I try to find ways to get the ball to the receivers, tight ends, running backs, whoever it is, the quickest way possible. The pitch was one thing that we had kind of worked on and stuff like that. I think I saw either Brett Favre or Aaron Rodgers do it in one of the games — I was watching one of those throwback games with the Green Bay Packers. So I try to look at what guys have done before me. I’ve looked at guys like Dan Marino and how he had success, and then I look at the guys that are playing around the league with Deshaun Watson and Lamar and Dak Prescott — all these guys that are having success, and I try to find what they do and try to take it out and put it into my game, so I can be a better player every single time I step on the field.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pat, Dak … Same Breath

The two have more in common than the position they play. While detractors point to his win-loss record and Dallas’ recent playoff history (or lack thereof), Prescott is one of just two QBs since 2018 to throw at least 20 touchdown passes outside the red zone, according to Pro Football Focus. The other? You guessed it!

The only two QBs with more than 20 passing TDs outside the red zone since 2018 Patrick Mahomes – 30

Dak Prescott – 24 pic.twitter.com/QopxaWWPYG — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 21, 2020

This isn’t the only time Prescott has entered Mahomes’ stratosphere. The former (seven) finished second last season to the latter (nine) with five or more TD tosses of 40-plus yards, per PFF.

READ NEXT: Cowboys ‘Convinced’ They’ll Sign QB Dak Prescott to ‘Generational’ Contract

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL