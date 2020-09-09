Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Delivers Good News on Injured Starter for Week 1

There are a few question marks in the Dallas Cowboys‘ secondary heading into Sunday’s regular-season opener at Los Angeles. Safety Xavier Woods isn’t among them.

Cowboys owner/general manager Jerry Jones intimated Tuesday that he fully expects Woods, hampered by a groin injury, to play against the Rams.

“Everything’s on go. It would really be a surprise if he didn’t get out there Sunday night. I think he got a good checkup yesterday and he should be moving around out there this week in a good way,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

Woods tweaked his groin during the team’s intrasquad scrimmage last month. He’s been unable to practice in full, though his Week 1 status was never in jeopardy.

“Feel real good about him playing,” Cowboys VP Stephen Jones said Monday.



Speaking before Wednesday’s practice, head coach Mike McCarthy said he anticipates Woods and cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (knee) participating after both players responded well to treatment and received encouraging updates from the training staff.

Woods is locked in as a starter opposite Darian Thompson, while Awuzie is listed on the Cowboys’ first 2020 depth chart as the direct backup to outside CB Anthony Brown.

Stephen Jones said Monday that starting nickelback Jourdan Lewis, sidelined by an ankle ailment, will be a game-time decision. Lewis, who’s entering a contract year, is entrenched as the primary reserve behind rookie Trevon Diggs.

Dallas will release its initial Week 1 injury report Wednesday.

Carr Unlikely to Go vs. Rams

The Cowboys recently reunited with former defensive back Brandon Carr, signing the ex-Ravens corner to the practice squad. Although eligible to suit up Sunday (roster promotion required), Jerry Jones conceded it’s an improbable ask on short notice.

Which is fine to Carr, who incredibly has yet to miss an NFL game dating back to 2008 (192 consecutive starts). Entering his age-34 campaign, he’s admittedly ring-chasing at this point in his career and re-joined the franchise he believes will give him the best shot at the ever-elusive Lombardi Trophy.

“I’m just so consumed on trying to figure out a way to get a ring. I’ve been playing for, this will be 13 years now. I don’t have any hardware. The streak is fine, but I want to end this game with some hardware, the ultimate team trophy,” Carr told reporters Tuesday, via The Athletic.



It stands to reason that Carr eventually will be elevated to the 53-man squad with only sophomore Donovan Wilson and rookie Reggie Robinson — freshly converted from cornerback — as safety insurance. Whether that happens in the coming days or months, he’s willing to contribute in any capacity.

“I stay ready. My grind never stops. I’m always staying ready for an opportunity,” Carr said.

