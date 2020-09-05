Cowboys Announce Slew of Final Cuts, Unveiling 53-Man Roster

The Dallas Cowboys trimmed their roster to the league-mandated 53-man limit ahead of Saturday’s deadline, the team announced.

After axing several players earlier this week, Dallas executed 16 additional moves to meet the magic number. Among the notable cuts: linebackers Justin March and Francis Bernard, and cornerback C.J. Goodwin.

Among the not-so-notable: QB Clayton Thorson; WRs Devin Smith, Jon’Vea Johnson, and Tevin Jones; RBs Darius Anderson and Sewo Olonilua, TEs Charlie Taumoepeau and Cole Hikutini; OL Cody Wichmann, Pace Murphy, Wyatt Miller, Mitch Hyatt, Isaac Alarcón, Marcus Henry, and Adam Redmond; DL LaDarius Hamilton, Ron’Dell Carter, Joe Jackson, and Justin Hamilton; DBs Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, Chris Westry, Luther Kirk, Deante Burton, and Saivion Smith.

March, a vested veteran, and Bernard, an impressive undrafted rookie, are prime candidates to return via the practice squad, as teams can carry up to 16 players for the 2020 season. This should be finalized Sunday after waiver claims are processed.

It’s worth reminding that the “final” roster isn’t really final at all. The Cowboys may tinker some more in the coming hours given the free-agent market just increased tenfold with available talent. There’s also the matter of designations to injured reserve and/or the Physically Unable to Perform list.

The Dallas Morning News reported Friday that starting LB Sean Lee, purportedly battling a sports hernia, is expected to begin the regular season on short-term IR. Cornerback Jourdan Lewis (ankle) is a candidate to join Lee, as well.

A couple reminders about Cowboys' initial 53-man roster: It will change. Someone on it today is not assured of being on 53 come Monday. And if a vested veteran is surprisingly released, his departure could be temporary. May be re-signed in a day. Fluid roster. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) September 5, 2020

UDFAs Survive

Every year, there are at least a few undrafted players who crack the 53. This year, the Cowboys decided to carry three: running back Rico Dowdle, tight end Sean McKeon, and offensive tackle Terence Steele.

Dowdle, a South Carolina product, impressed the coaches particularly with his work on special teams. He’ll remain a mainstay for coordinator John Fassel while serving as the third RB behind Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard.

McKeon, from Michigan, will — until otherwise determined — function as the fourth TE behind Blake Jarwin, Blake Bell, and Dalton Schultz.

Steele received some first-string reps during training camp following injuries to left tackle Tyron Smith and right tackle La’El Collins. The Texas Tech alumnus should settle in as Smith’s primary reserve, assuming he makes it to Week 1.

Meet the (Tentative) 53

QBs (3): Dak Prescott, Andy Dalton, Ben DiNucci (rookie)

RBs (3): Elliott, Pollard, Dowdle

WRs (6): Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup, CeeDee Lamb (R), Cedrick Wilson, Noah Brown, Ventell Bryant

TEs (4): Jarwin, Bell, Schultz, McKeon

OL (10): Smith, Collins, Steele, Zack Martin, Connor Williams, Joe Looney, Cam Erving, Brandon Knight, Tyler Biadasz (R), Connor McGovern

DL (10): DeMarcus Lawrence, Everson Griffen, Tyrone Crawford, Aldon Smith, Trysten Hill, Antwaun Woods, Dontari Poe, Neville Gallimore (R), Bradlee Anae (R), Dorance Armstrong

LB (5): Lee, Jaylon Smith, Leighton Vander Esch, Luke Gifford, Joe Thomas

CB (6): Lewis, Chidobe Awuzie, Trevon Diggs (R), Reggie Robinson (R), Daryl Worley, Anthony Brown

S (3): Xavier Woods, Darian Thompson, Donovan Wilson

Specialists (3): Greg Zuerlein (kicker), Chris Jones (punter), L.P. Ladouceur (long snapper)

