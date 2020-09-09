Cowboys Restructure Second All-Pro, Creating ‘More for Dak Prescott’: Report

Two-fifths of the stalwart Dallas Cowboys offensive line have now re-done their deals.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that Cowboys All-Pro right guard Zack Martin agreed to restructure his contract, creating $8 million in salary-cap space.

This comes 18 days after Dallas similarly altered Pro Bowl left tackle Tyron Smith’s $97.6 million pact. The club converted $8.9 million of Smith’s 2020 base salary into a signing bonus, freeing roughly $6.6 million.

That, the scuttlebutt goes, reportedly was done with quarterback Dak Prescott — an unrestricted free agent next offseason — in mind.

“The converting of $8.9 million of base salary into signing bonus can be construed as offering some faith in the career of Tyron Smith. And it can be a in-case-of-emergency weapon now. But most of all, it’s for Dak Prescott … to the Dallas Cowboys a very justifiable reason to ‘kick a little can,'” Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated reported last month.

Fisher echoed this line of thinking Wednesday.

“And now Dallas has more “for Dak Prescott,” courtesy of another accounting move,” he wrote.

The Dallas Morning News’ David Moore reported at the time of Smith’s restructure the Cowboys’ plan is to “roll space into next season” rather than prioritize “in-season management,” as ESPN’s Field Yates alluded to. The team never says never when it comes to intriguing free agents — ask Everson Griffen — though they appear deadset on squirreling away the carryover money, not splurge on someone like Earl Thomas.

The Cowboys had $7.892 million in cap room, per Spotrac.com, prior to Martin’s restructuring.

Martin, 30 (in November), has started 94 of a possible 96 games for the Cowboys since entering the NFL as a 2014 first-round draft pick. He made all 16 appearances last season, earning his sixth-straight Pro Bowl nod and fourth-career first-team All-Pro selection. Martin inked a six-year, $84 million contract extension in 2018, which included $40 million guaranteed and made him then the sport’s highest-paid guard.

