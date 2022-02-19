Wild Proposed Trade Sends Cowboys 4-Time MVP Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys are not trading Dak Prescott, but with the upcoming NFL quarterback carousel it has some analysts wondering if the team would ever consider making a deal with their QB1. Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan’s Shan Shariff suggested some hypothetical Prescott trades to gauge how Cowboys fans are feeling about the team’s franchise quarterback moving forward.

“Dak Prescott’s stock has gone down since the second half of the Cowboys season and the playoff game,” Shariff explained on February 18. “People are now saying, ‘Well, I should have trusted my initial gut instinct. He’s not the guy.’ And then after watching the playoffs, he’s worlds away from Josh Allen and Pat Mahomes. So, I just wanted to propose some different trades to see how [people] would react.”

One of the trade proposals has the Cowboys trading Prescott to the Packers in exchange for Aaron Rodgers. Dallas’ 105.3 the Fan’s RJ Choppy responded with the Packers’ potential thought process on a Prescott for Rodgers swap.

“If I’m Green Bay, you have to look at it from a similar perspective as Seattle,” Choppy noted. “The quarterback wants out, you think…you might as well get rid of him and trade him. Unlike Seattle and Arizona, where you can make a case where it’s a lateral move. This is a mega step down if you’re Green Bay.

“…The Green Bay Packers would go from Favre to Rodgers to Dak. That’s a hell of a 40 years. So yeah, you have to make those difficult decisions. If they don’t believe in Jordan Love, then I would do this, but I would be very hesitant at first to walk away from Aaron Rodgers.”

Choppy added that he would “100%” do the deal if he were the Cowboys as it gets the team closer to winning a Super Bowl.

ALL the latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Cowboys!

Rodgers Is an Older, More Expensive Option for the Cowboys





Play



Should the Packers seriously consider trading Aaron Rodgers? First Take debates The First Take crew debates if the Green Bay Packers should considered trading Aaron Rodgers. #ESPN #NFL ✔️Subscribe to ESPN+ espnplus.com/youtube ✔️ Get the ESPN App: espn.com/espn/apps/espn ✔️Subscribe to ESPN on YouTube: es.pn/SUBSCRIBEtoYOUTUBE ✔️ Subscribe to NBA on ESPN on YouTube: bit.ly/SUBSCRIBEtoNBAonESPN ✔️ Watch ESPN on YouTube TV: es.pn/YouTubeTV 2022-02-09T17:00:33Z

It is hard to argue that Rodgers is not the better quarterback now, but swapping your 28-year-old QB1 for someone 10 years older is less than ideal. This is especially true as Rodgers continues to openly discuss the idea of retirement.

Rodgers has a higher salary at $26.4 million compared to Prescott’s $20 million. Prescott’s cap hit is $34.4 million, while the Rodgers is slated to count a whopping $46.6 million against the cap for Green Bay in 2022, per Spotrac. Rodgers has two more seasons remaining on his deal, while Prescott in under contract through 2024.

Despite the rumored tension, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported the Packers have “optimism” that Rodgers wants to return to Green Bay.

“The relationship between QB Aaron Rodgers & the Packers is in as good a spot as it has been in a long time, leading to optimism and hope that he will choose to return,” Rapoport tweeted on February 13. “GB is willing to do what is necessary contract-wise to make it happen.”

Stephen Jones: ‘This Whole Thing Revolves Around No. 4’





Play



Dak Prescott Continues to Prove He Can't Carry the Dallas Cowboys | THE ODD COUPLE THE ODD COUPLE – Chris Brousard & Rob Parker continue to react to the Dallas Cowboys losing to the San Francisco 49ers and talk about the issues with the Cowboys players. ► SUBSCRIBE: bit.ly/FSRYT_SUB ► Twitter: twitter.com/foxsportsradio/ ► Facebook: facebook.com/foxsportsradio/ ► Instagram: instagram.com/foxsportsradio/ #dallascowboys #dakprescott 2022-01-18T18:25:11Z

There is also the interesting subplot that the hypothetical trade would reunite Rodgers with Mike McCarthy. While it is fun to talk about different wild trade proposals, the Cowboys remain committed to Prescott, who just signed a contract extension last offseason. Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones recently emphasized that the team “revolves around No. 4.”

“Well, this whole thing revolves around No. 4,” Jones told reporters during Senior Bowl week on February 2. “That’s what this league is all about. It’s a quarterback-driven league. We feel like we got one of the best in the business, if not the best and it’s all about him. And we’ve got to continue to put the pieces around him.

“That’s why I mentioned things like the running game and cleaning up the penalties. All those things are just going to put Dak in better situations to be successful and win football games for us, which he’s shown he can do at a high level.”

It is fair to ask for more from Prescott, especially in the postseason. Yet, the Cowboys abrupt playoff exit had to do with more than just Prescott. The Cowboys quarterback threw for 4,449 yards, 37 touchdowns and 10 interceptions last season while completing 68.8% of his passes.