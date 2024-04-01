Cowboys Projected to Add WR with ‘One of The Best in The League’ Potential

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled to find an adequate replacement for Amari Cooper since trading the star receiver to the Cleveland Browns, and are staring down the barrel at a costly CeeDee Lamb extension, which could impact how the franchise views the future of the position.

Dallas has largely sat out the top of the free agent market. As a result of failing to make marquee additions to the roster so far this offseason, the Cowboys have much riding on the line during the 2024 NFL Draft. Especially when it comes to ensuring Dak Prescott — or whoever the quarterback of the future is beyond 2024 has a supporting cast of playmakers.

In Pro Football Focus’ latest mock draft, the Cowboys add University of Texas wide receiver AD Mitchell with the No. 24 overall pick.

“The Cowboys aren’t favored to take a wide receiver with this pick,” Arjun Menon writes for PFF. “But, Michael Gallup‘s release opens up the WR3 spot, which they fill with Adonai Mitchell here. With CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks not under contract in 2025, Mitchell could be a secondary weapon in 2024 before taking on a larger role down the road.”

Mitchell, 6-foot-4 and 196 pounds flashed playmaking ability during his career in Austin, finishing the 2023 season with 55 catches for 845 yards and 11 touchdowns, while averaging 15.4 yards per reception.

“If he can play every game like he played the Alabama game,” an AFC Scouting Director told NFL.com. “He’ll be one the best receivers in the league. They have first-round corners and he gave them problems.”

AD Mitchell scouting Report

Selecting Mitchell in the first round would be a bit of a surprise for the Cowboys, especially given the hole created at offensive tackle by Tyron Smith‘s departure and significant uncertainty at running back now that Tony Pollard is a Tennessee Titan.

However, betting on Mitchell’s talent would be a big bet on future production and the ability to attack opposing defenses vertically this upcoming season.

“Ascending prospect with size, speed and ball skills to become a very good NFL receiver,” Lance Zeirlein writes of Mitchell, for NFL.com. “But, he’s still in the process of bridging those traits. Mitchell can beat press and has the speed to take the battle to the third level but he’s still learning the art of bullying the catch space in tight quarters and jump-ball battles. He’s not always a natural hands-catcher, but his ability to snare balls outside his frame is top-notch.”

During his three collegiate seasons, spending his first two at the University of Georgia prior to transferring to Texas in 2023, Mitchell caught 93 passes for 1,405 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Pro Football Focus points out that Mitchell posted a 16-yard depth of target, while producing 302 deep-yards in 2023, garnering a 71.9 overall grade from the outlet.

Ezekiel Elliott to Return to Cowboys?

The Cowboys could turn to a familiar face to fill the void at running back, or at least to play a part in a backfield committee.

According to a report from ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there is mutual interest between the Cowboys and Ezekiel Elliott for a reunion ahead of the 2024 campaign.

Elliott could come on the cheap but is coming off a strong finish to the 2023 season as he rushed for 642 yards and three touchdowns.

Rico Dowdle, Deuce Vaughn, Malik Davis, and Snoop Conner are the only running backs currently on the Cowboys’ roster. At a minimum, Elliott would add some veteran experience and a legitimate short-yardage and goal-line option.