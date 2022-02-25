Cowboys Could Swap Pro Bowler for All-Pro in Bombshell Deal

A new trade mock-up has the Dallas Cowboys exchanging four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper for Baltimore Ravens four-time All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters.

Such is the “blockbuster” trade scenario devised by Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine, who also projected Dallas to receive a 2022 third-round draft pick in the hypothetical swap.

“The Baltimore Ravens could use a proven No. 1 receiver,” Ballentine wrote on February 23. “Marquise Brown needed 146 targets just to crack 1,000 yards this past season, and 2021 first-round pick Rashod Bateman still has a lot to prove after a 515-yard campaign in his rookie year.

“The Dallas Cowboys could use a lockdown corner to team up with All-Pro corner Trevon Diggs.

“The two sides could both fill major holes while having solid backup plans in place after this trade.”

Background on Peters

Although Peters missed the entirety of the 2021 season, the result of a torn ACL, he arguably remains the premier NFL game-changing CB with 31 interceptions across 91 career appearances (90 starts), spread across stints in Kansas City, Los Angeles, and now Baltimore.

The 29-year-old has also totaled 249 solo tackles, 86 pass deflections, nine forced fumbles, and six defensive touchdowns — a playmaker through and through.

“Peters’ health could be a concern, but he doesn’t have a lengthy history of injuries,” Ballentine wrote. “He played all but two games (calf strain) in 2020 and was an All-Pro selection in 2019.

“The duo of Diggs and Peters would give the Cowboys two ball-hawking corners capable of leading the league in interceptions. Combined with newfound superstar Micah Parsons, Dallas would have a lethal combination of coverage and pressure.”

Cost of Doing Business

Peters is under contract with the Ravens through 2022, scheduled to earn a non-guaranteed $10 million base salary and count $15.5 million against the salary cap, per Spotrac.

Trading Peters prior to June 1 would create $10 million in savings and $5.5 million in dead money for Baltimore, which enters the offseason with roughly $8.76 million of available funds, according to OverTheCap.com.

The Cowboys, meanwhile, are currently $22.15 million over the cap. Dealing away Cooper — he of the five-year, $100 million contract — would clear $16 million while leaving behind a $6 million dead-cash hit.

Schultz to L.A.?

Every year, the Cowboys watch one of their own players land a massive contract on the open market. This year, that player stands to be tight end Dalton Schultz, for whom Pro Football Focus projected a $52 million commitment — $13 million annually and $32.5 million in total guarantees.

The New York Jets are considered a realistic Schultz landing spot, per the analytics outlet. But if he’d rather join a contender, the Los Angeles Chargers could make more sense, opined NFL.com senior analyst Gil Brandt.

“As I wrote last week, the Chargers must do everything they can to support Justin Herbert,” Brandt said on February 25. “Schultz is coming off a career year, and while the Cowboys might tag him, he’s not an absolute lock to return, with pass-rusher Randy Gregory also heading for the market and Dallas facing a tricky cap situation. Schultz sure could make life easier for Herbert as a replacement for veteran free agent Jared Cook. Last season, Schultz bested Cook in receiving yards (808 to 564), receiving TDs (eight to four), passer rating when targeted (118.6 to 74.6) and catch rate over expectation (+3.7% to -4.9%), per Next Gen Stats. He was also a bit more surehanded, credited by PFF with just three drops, as opposed to Cook’s seven, which were the most in the NFL by a tight end.”