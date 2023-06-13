Recently Released Cowboys WR Breaks Silence With 3-Word Message

The Dallas Cowboys released Antonio Callaway after his latest brush-up with the law and the veteran pass-catcher had a message after the move.

“Odds against me,” Callaway wrote in an Instagram story.

Callaway is right — the odds of him making an NFL roster are not great. The Cowboys signed Callaway in November but did not appear in a game with Dallas. To replace him, the Cowboys signed Tyron Johnson.

The Cowboys cut ties with Callaway after a traffic stop in early June. Callaway had a warrant for driving with a suspended license and failing to pay, per Andy Slater of Fox Sports 640.

Callaway was once a promising fourth-round pick with the Cleveland Browns, collecting 43 passes, 586 yards and five touchdowns as a rookie. He was suspended two different times for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy for a combined 16 games.

Prior to landing with the Cowboys, Callaway spent some time in the XFL with the Tampa Bay Vipers. He last caught a pass in the NFL back in 2020 as a member of the Miami Dolphins.

Callaway has shown some upside, which is what has led to teams giving him chances. However, character concerns have followed him since his college days at Florida and it may be hard for him to find another opportunity.

Cowboys Have Quality Wide Receiver Depth

The Cowboys won’t miss Callaway much and he a significant longshot to make the 53-man roster. Dallas has some quality depth at wide receiver, headlined by CeeDee Lamb, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup.

The Cowboys traded for Cooks this offseason and the well-traveled, speedy veteran has impressed this offseason. His ability to get behind defenses with his speed will give the Cowboys an element they haven’t had lately.

“You saw it. It’s great. It’s beautiful,” quarterback Dak Prescott said. “Yeah, real speed. Runs the same way every time. I think that’s the most important thing. When you have speed like that, for him to be able to do it ever play, every route, the start of every route, the cornerbacks, defense, they don’t know what they’re getting. It all looks the same. I’m thankful he’s here.”

Cooks played his previous three seasons with the Houston Texans, going over 1,000 yards in two of those campaigns. He missed four games last season for the struggling Texans, notching 57 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns.

Jalen Tolbert Turning Things Around in Year 2 With Cowboys

Another receiver competing to get into the mix is second-year pass-catcher Jalen Tolbert. He caught two passes for 12 yards last season but the former third-round pick is ready to put the roguh rookie campaign behind him.

“I’ve always been an overthinker. I want everything to be perfect. I want everything to be how it’s supposed to be. That’s just a trait of mine,” Tolbert told The Dallas Morning News. “I feel like that kind of hurt me in a sense last year where I was thinking too much instead of just playing.”

Cooks and urged Tolbert to flush the rough year, which is advice the young pass-catcher has taken to heart.

“Last year was the bottom for me,” Tolbert said. “I can only go up from there.”

Tolbert showed some potential while in college. During his final season at South Alabama he caught 82 passes for 1,474 yards and eight touchdowns and was named the Sun Belt Offensive Player of the Year.