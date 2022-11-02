Ex-Cowboys Star Signs with NFC Rival After Recent Release: Report

Not long after his recent release shortly after the NFL trade deadline, a former Dallas Cowboys defender is joining the Arizona Cardinals in free agency.

The Cowboys had an interesting but quiet finale to the trade window. Dallas didn’t make any move on November 1, but there were rumors and reports on the team’s plans, which included trading defensive tackle Trysten Hill, as Heavy’s Jonathan Adams covered.

However, Dallas never found a trade partner and waived the defender instead. Less than 24 hours later, Hill now has a new home with the Cardinals according to NFL media insider Tom Pelissero.

“The #Cardinals claimed DT Trysten Hill off waivers from the #Cowboys, per source,” Pelissero Tweeted on November 2.

For the Cardinals and any team interested in Hill, they were likely unwilling to trade for Hill due to knowing the Cowboys would release him after the deadline. Now, it appears Arizona will be welcoming the 24-year-old defensive tackle to their roster ahead of their Week 9 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks.

Hill Struggles to Make Impact in Dallas

Coming out of UCF for the 2019 NFL draft, there was a lot to like about Hill as a prospect. His 6’3″, 308-pound frame was ideal for a defensive tackle at the pro level, and he had put together an impressive resume with the Golden Knights.

A senior season with three sacks and 10.5 total tackles for loss drove his draft stock up, leading to the Cowboys selecting Hill as the 58th overall pick in the 2019 draft. However, it was clear that Hill was a work in progress early and that was reflected in his playtime.

The former Dallas defender was a healthy scratch nine times in 2019, playing in seven games and totaling five tackles according to Pro Football Reference.

Hill actually started the first five games of the 2020 season, but an ACL tear in Week 5 sidelined him for the rest of that season. Injury issues continued in 2021, as Hill started the season on the Physically Unable to Perform list and played just six games.

The former UCF star has been active for seven out of eight games in 2022, but was inactive in the Week 8 win over the Chicago Bears. In four seasons with the Cowboys, Hill never played more than seven games and had just four tackles for loss in 25 total appearances.

Cowboys Speaks on Trade Deadline Issues

While Hill gets ready for a fresh start with the Cardinals, Dallas CEO Stephen Jones spoke about why the Cowboys didn’t end up making moves. According to a clip shared by The Athletic’s Jon Machota, Dallas had trades they were working on but things didn’t work out.

“It was an intense day,” Jones said. “Felt like we had some things that might work out, but unfortunately they didn’t, on several fronts.… We’re very pleased with our team. (Trades) aren’t the only way you acquire players.”

Cowboys VP Stephen Jones on the team not making any trades yesterday: “It was an intense day. Felt like we had some things that might work out, but unfortunately they didn’t, on several fronts.… We’re very pleased with our team. (Trades) aren’t the only way you acquire players.” pic.twitter.com/fBRq3tMMsh — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) November 2, 2022

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler stated that the Cardinals were interested in trading for Hill, but took their chances by waiting to see if Dallas would release the 24-year-old. Their patience has apparently paid off, and Hill is now an Arizona player.