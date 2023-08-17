Ex-Cowboys Starter in Free Agency Talks with Ravens: Report

The Dallas Cowboys haven’t done an extensive amount of roster overhaul this offseason, but a player that did depart is in free agency talks with the Baltimore Ravens. The Cowboys called on Anthony Brown for several seasons, but it appears as if he’s heading elsewhere for the 2023 season.

CBS Sports reporter Josina Anderson was the first to report the news, but did explain that the Ravens aren’t just working out Brown, but also former Philadelphia Eagles CB and Super Bowl champ Ronald Darby.

“In addition to free agent CB Ronald Darby who is visiting the #Ravens today per @RapSheet. I’m told free agent CB Anthony Brown is a name that’s on the teams radar, per source. We’ll see what that translates to, if anything at all. I’ll update as I get more info. I’m running rn,” Anderson wrote, before adding in a reply that, “I’m told free agent CB Anthony Brown has already ‘worked out’ for the #Ravens.”

At the time of writing, the Ravens haven’t announced a signing either way. But in terms of experience, Darby and Brown are the most established corners on the free agency market. Whether or not Brown wins that battle remains to be seen.

Brown Begins NFL Career in Dallas

A sixth-round draft pick making the roster is a success for any NFL team. A sixth-round draft pick earning multiple contracts and playing seven years as a starter is a best-case scenario. Brown did not just make it to Dallas, he has excelled for the Cowboys.

After finishing his college at Purdue, Brown was drafted in the 2016 NFL draft by Dallas. Pretty much right away, the former Boilermaker made an impact, starting nine games as a rookie and earning his first interception according to Pro Football Reference.

From that point forward, Brown was a mainstay in then-head coach Jason Garrett’s squad. In his second campaign, he totaled 11 passes defended and nabbed two INTs.

Injuries did become a reoccurring issue for Brown and the Cowboys in 2019 and 2020, as he missed 13 games over two seasons. That created concern for his longevity and ability, but the 29-year-old roared back in 2021 with his best season yet, totaling 17 passes defended, three interceptions and adding a forced fumble.

For only the second season in seven campaigns, Brown was unable to bring down an interception in 2022, but the bigger concern was how his season ended: suffering a torn Achilles in Week 13. However, his recovery has apparently gone well if he’s getting a work out opportunity with the Ravens.

Former Cowboys WR Available in Free Agency

Besides Brown being available and active in the market, another former Cowboy is available in wide receiver James Washington. Washington had a tough season with Dallas in 2022, barely appearing after a broken foot and being released in December.

Washington was picked up by the New Orleans Saints this offseason, but the NFC South squad released him on October 16. To say the least, the former Oklahoma State star is now a ways removed from his breakout season with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2019.

That being said, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for Dallas to bring him back. Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy and the Jones family liked Washington enough to sign him once, and him being a Texas native does not hurt either.