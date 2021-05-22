Cowboys Projected to Cut 2 QBs Before 2021 Season

Barring an outside addition the Dallas Cowboys seem unwilling to make, there will be three quarterbacks fighting for a single backup spot behind Dak Prescott.

And failing to vanquish 2020 midseason pickup Garrett Gilbert, the two signal-callers slated to draw pink slips this summer, according to Jon Machota of The Athletic, are Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush, both of whom were left off Machota’s latest 53-man roster projection, published Wednesday.

As the roster currently sits, Ben DiNucci and Cooper Rush will be competing with Gilbert for the backup job during training camp and the preseason. There’s also the possibility that the Cowboys add a veteran backup not on a roster or one who ends up being released between now and Week 1. Veteran free-agent quarterback Brett Hundley is scheduled to visit Dallas this week, according to an ESPN report. The Packers drafted Hundley in the fifth round in 2015 when Mike McCarthy was their head coach. Hundley started nine games in 2017, going 3-6 while throwing nine touchdowns and 12 interceptions. Either way, Dallas’ success depends on Prescott. This team isn’t going anywhere without its franchise quarterback healthy and playing well. McCarthy said Saturday that he expects Prescott (ankle) to do “most of the work” in organized team activities and then be a full participant at the start of training camp.

‘Nothing Imminent’ on Hundley Signing

Machota’s prediction was released prior to Dallas hosting former Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals QB Brett Hundley on a free-agent workout, which took place Friday. The visit, although reportedly positive, came and went without Hundley putting pen to paper.

“[The visit] went well,” a source told the Dallas Morning News‘ Michael Gehlken. But there is “nothing imminent right now” in terms of an agreement. “No plans to sign him right now,” Gehlken’s coworker, Calvin Watkins, echoed. “QB position remains status quo,” Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram added. Free agent quarterback Brett Hundley completed his workout with the Cowboys today and I’m told the workout went very well. He’s still in Dallas and remains an option for the team’s QB room,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted.

What’s Next?

Hundley, who has a strong familiarity with head coach Mike McCarthy, is the fourth QB to try out this offseason for Dallas’ No. 2 job — and the fourth not to get it. The team hosted Jeff Driskel last month and invited J.T. Barrett and Brady Davis to last week’s rookie minicamp. The Houston Texans signed Driskel on Wednesday, a move that preceded (and had no bearing on) Hundley’s visit.

Jeff Driskel is signing with the Texans, a move that doesn’t impact the Cowboys’ plans at QB, sources said. Brett Hundley was on their shortlist before Driskel visited Dallas this month. Team since determined Hundley a better fit. He arrives in town Thursday for Friday visit. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 20, 2021

The Cowboys’ official website confirmed “it remains to be seen” if the club plans to add Hundley to the roster and, as such, they’re “continuing their search for quarterback depth.”

