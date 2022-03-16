Cowboys TE Blake Jarwin Pens Emotional Farewell Message After Release [LOOK]

The hard part of the Dallas Cowboys making free agency business decisions is having to say goodbye to players like tight end Blake Jarwin.

Alongside veteran kicker Greg Zuerlein, Jarwin was released on March 11 in a couple of moves before free agency began in earnest. It’s not easy to release a player you’ve drafted, but it’s harder considering what adversity Jarwin faced in recent years.

Before the 2020 season, the Cowboys committed to Jarwin with a sizable four-year, $22 million contract after legendary tight end Jason Witten retired for a second time. Jarwin was struck with awful injury luck, tearing his ACL in the season opener.

2021 saw similar injury issues, and likely played a big factor in the Cowboys electing to cut their losses and save $3.8 million in cap space as the March 16 deadline looms. As the Cowboys move on, so does Jarwin, who poured out his emotions in an emotional post on Instagram.

Jarwin Says Goodbye to ‘Cowboys Nation’

A few days after his release, Jarwin released his reaction in a detailed message alongside a picture of himself pointing at the sky during a game for the Cowboys.

“What a ride! I’m grateful for every second of it,” Jarwin wrote. “Thank you Cowboys Nation for all of the support and cheers through the years. Nothing better than scoring touchdowns and hearing you all erupt. Thank you to the organization for believing in me and giving me the chance. Injuries derailed the direction I wanted to go but I gave every ounce of energy I had to get back on that field.”

Jarwin doesn’t shy away from bringing up his injury issues, but it’s also clear he’s thankful for the support and opportunity that Dallas has given the former Oklahoma State standout.

Jarwin then offered thanks to the Cowboys coaching staff as well as his former teammates, before offering a final update as he looks forward.

“As my time in Dallas ends, I look forward to getting healthy and preparing for what’s next,” Jarwin concluded. “I’ll miss you Cowboys Nation!”

Injuries Add Up for Jarwin, Set Up for Dalton Schultz

As mentioned above and as Jarwin references, the injuries appeared to be the primary obstacle for the tight end. After the ACL tear in 2020, the door opened for Dalton Schultz to become the team’s No. 1 tight end, which immediately devalued his contract.

Further, his recovery from one injury was followed by another. After being targeted just 17 times in seven games in 2021, Jarwin suffered a hip injury that sidelined him until Week 17.

Jarwin was able to return for the 51-26 win over the Philadelphia Eagles and the ensuing 23-17 loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Wild Card round, but was unable to do much, playing just 21 snaps over those two games.

However, the Cowboys’ official website says that Jarwin that the hip injury “required the surgery that currently has him facing a long rehab process.”

Jarwin returned to the field for the Cowboys, but his Instagram post and the Cowboys site’s respective info makes it seem like the 27-year-old still has a long road of recovery ahead.