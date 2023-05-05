Brandin Cooks Gushes Over Cowboys QB Dak Prescott

Brandin Cooks has played with future Hall of Famers over his well-traveled career and is convinced that Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott is “special.”

Cooks has caught passes from some notable names, including Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Deshaun Watson. While he didn’t go as far as to compare Prescott to any of those passers, what he’s seen so far in Dallas has him feeling good.

“I’ve been around some great ones, and we been throwing, and I got to tell you … that guy can sling that ball,” Cooks said while speaking to media at the ⁦Reliant Energy Home Run Derby on Wednesday. “He’s special, when that ball comes out his hand, he’s special with it.”

Aside from his physical skill, Cooks has a large amount of appreciation for Prescott’s qualities as a leader.

“He’s [got] natural-born leadership,” Cooks said. “I’ve been around guys that can lead a team, and the way he’s been doing it, to be this young is unbelievable.”

Prescott is 29 years old but is now the longest-tenured quarterback in the NFC following the departure of Aaron Rodgers from the Green Bay Packers.

Dak Prescott Has Mutual Appreciation for Brandin Cooks

New Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks, who has played with Tom Brady and Drew Brees, with some high praise for Dak Prescott pic.twitter.com/wvRPyAF33a — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) May 4, 2023

The admiration is mutual between Prescott and Cooks. The Cowboys are banking on Cooks’ speed to be a game-changer next season as he partners with CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup and others.

“When you’re just throwing to him, it stands out,” Prescott said, “his speed is different than many others. The way he approaches the game, his knowledge, he’s already helping CeeDee, helping the young guys, playing cornerback, teaching them little nuances of the route running. He’s going to be huge for me and huge for the room.”

Cooks brings an elite resume to the table, with six 1,000-yard seasons on his resume. However, he’s not coming in to take the top pass-catcher spot from Lamb, who is fresh off a Pro Bowl season of his own.

“CeeDee, you’re talking about a guy that’s been electric since the moment he stepped into this league, but you saw last year what he did to really just go into that mode of a true No. 1 receiver,” Cooks said on “The Adam Schefter Podcast” in April. “I’ve got a lot of respect for his game from afar, and I hit him up and was like, ‘Look, I’m coming to just help.’ Like, there’s no ego.”

CeeDee Lamb Not Worried About Long-Term Future in Dallas

The Cowboys recently picked up Lamb’s fifth-year option but are still looking into a long-term deal to keep him in Dallas. The former first-round pick has no plans to play for another team and is looking forward to getting a deal done.

“I’m very excited, Dallas is somewhere I’ve always wanted to be,” Lamb said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “I don’t see myself really wearing any other jersey. I don’t really want to get into too much detail on that, but I’m definitely excited for the future.”

Lamb took over the top receiver role for the Cowboys last season and didn’t miss a beat. He set career-highs in catches (107), yards (1,359) and touchdowns (nine).