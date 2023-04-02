Cowboys WR Brandin Cooks Gets 2-Word Message From Former Team

New Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans didn’t mince words talk about the trade that send veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Dallas Cowboys.

The Texans dealt the disgruntled Cooks to the Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round pick and a 2024 sixth-round pick. It was disappointing for Ryans, who will not get a chance to work with him.

“It sucks,” Ryan said.

The first-year head coach expanded a bit on his feelings about the move.

“It sucks losing a talented receiver like Brandin, so, we never wanted to lose talented players,” Ryans said. “We’re really trying to acquire as many talented players as possible, so, it’s hard losing him.”

Cooks played the last three seasons in Houston, going over 1,000 yards in two of those campaigns. He missed four games last season for the struggling Texans, notching 57 catches for 699 yards and three touchdowns.

Cooks expressed that he was not happy with the Texans and wanted to play for a contender. At 29, he was not looking to be part of the rebuilding project and was pissed about winning just 11 games over the last three seasons.

“For me personally, I just at the end of the day want to win and compete now,” Cooks said after not being traded at the deadline. “That’s been my thought process.”

Cooks Primed for Big Year With Cowboys

Cooks filled a need for the Cowboys, who were impacted by a lack of wide receiver depth last season. He’ll team up with CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup, with Dak Prescott as his quarterback, which he is especially excited about.

“I think his mindset that he brings to the game,” Cooks said of working with Prescott. “You hear how his approach, his work ethic, the leader that he is, his story, his perseverance that he bounced back throughout his career. I think when you got a mindset like that at quarterback, it takes you a long way. I look forward to having a leader like that.”

For Cooks, a change of scenery is nothing new. He’s been traded four times in his career and has been successful at each of his stops.

“Honestly, it’s something I don’t think about just because, I mean, if you love football and you love ball, it’s pretty easy to pick up the playbook,” Cooks said. “I truly never thought about that. I just pick up the playbook, learn it, and keep pushing.”

Cowboys Like Cooks as Vertical Threat

Cooks can line up at multiple spots, which makes him a great partner for Gallup and Lamb, who do the same. But where he really excels is as a deep threat and head coach Mike McCarthy — who will call the plays next season — it eager to utilize him in that way.

I think if you’re going to line him up, I think his outside vertical routes, I think he’s exceptional,” McCarthy said. “You can see the production that he’s really had in every scheme he’s played in, too. We have looked at his route tree, the routes he’s primarily been used at, what he’s been productive at. We’ll pay close attention to that.”

The Cowboys ranked 11th in total offense last season with 354.9 yards per game. That was without Prescott for five games, who missed time with a thumb injury.