New Cowboys Star Brandin Cooks Sends Strong Message After Trade

Brandin Cooks had been linked to the Dallas Cowboys dating back to last season and the playmaker is finally getting his wish to wear a star on his helmet. During an interview with KPRC Houston’s Aaron Wilson, Cooks offered his first thoughts on being traded to the Cowboys admitting that Dallas was atop his wish list.

“I wanted to go to Dallas,” Cooks said in the March 19, 2023 interview. “I wanted to be a part of something that’s already special.”

Cooks is out to prove that he still has plenty of quality football remaining in his NFL career. The wideout shot down the notion that he is declining after posting his lowest statistical numbers since 2019. Cooks had 57 receptions for 699 yards and three touchdowns during 13 starts in 2022. The playmaker emphasized that “my body feels better” than at any point in his career.

“No doubt, I don’t really talk about it, but my body feels better at this age (29) than I’ve ever felt,” Cooks explained. “The way I take care of my body, there’s no slowing down anytime.”

The Cowboys have now found their WR2 to play alongside CeeDee Lamb one year after trading away Amari Cooper to the Browns. Cooks labeled the Cowboys as “something that’s already special.”

“Man, honestly, I just feel blessed for this opportunity to contribute to something that’s already special,” Cooks remarked. “For the Jones family to believe in me, I look forward to joining something special and I bring that mindset everywhere I go.”

Brandin Cooks Plans to Be Part of the Cowboys’ Offseason Workouts

Cooks is anxious to get to work in Dallas and plans to be part of the team’s offseason workouts. The wideout is looking to bounce back after breaking a streak of two straight seasons topping 1,000 yards.

“I think that’s huge, especially during this time to establish myself and build with my teammates when the offseason gets started and their culture,” Cooks added. “Very important and I’m thankful.”

The Cowboys Attempted to Trade for Brandin Cooks in 2022

The Cowboys have been candid about their previous interest in adding Cooks as the team had been in talks about a potential mid-season trade in 2022. Dallas and Houston could not agree on the compensation and whether the Texans would pick up some of the tab on Cooks’ salary. As part of the deal, Houston will pay $6 million of Cooks’ $18 million salary for 2023, per Wilson.

“It also takes two to tango when it comes to the trade deadline,” Cowboys vice president of play personnel Will McClay explained during the January 23 edition of 105.3 The Fan’s “Cowboys Hour.” “If I want something, but you want more than I’m willing to give for it, it’s not going to work. And we tried to do certain things. There was an opportunity in this trade period, [we] talked about a receiver from Houston. They wanted way more than you wanted to give for him and he was making a whole lot more money than we wanted to pay.”

The Cooks trade likely takes the Cowboys out of the running for either DeAndre Hopkins or Odell Beckham Jr. Dallas could still look to select a receiver in the upcoming draft. The Cowboys have now landed Cooks and Stephon Gilmore by only giving up day-three draft picks. Gilmore took to Twitter to welcome Cooks to Dallas.