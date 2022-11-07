Cowboys Break Silence on Plans to Sign WR Odell Beckham

There have been rampant rumors linking free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Dallas Cowboys and it sounds like the team would be happy to have him.

Head coach Mike McCarthy was asked about the possibility of signing Beckham and the Cowboys skipper gushed over the three-time Pro Bowl pass-catcher.

“All the guys from the New York Giants and Cleveland Browns, all the guys have nothing but great things to say about him,” McCarthy said. “I have always been so impressed with his football-playing ability. I have heard so many excellent things about him over the years. I think those are conversations for the future. Right now, we are focused on our guys.”

The Cowboys’ passing game is still finding its footing following Dak Prescott’s five-game absence. CeeDee Lamb has taken over as the team’s top pass-catcher following the departure of Amari Cooper and has notched 42 catches for 556 yards and three touchdowns. Michael Gallup and Noah Brown have functioned as the team’s other two options at wide receiver, combining for 37 catches and 474 yards.

Following a trade from the Giants in 2019, Beckham slumped in Cleveland, managing just 114 catches for 1,586 yards in 29 games.

After an unfortunate ending with the Browns that resulted in his release, Beckham signed with the Rams and became a significant contributor during their Super Bowl run. Beckham caught 48 passes for 593 yards and seven touchdowns in 12 games, including four postseason contests.

Cowboys Did Not Add Receiver Trade Deadline

The best chance for the Cowboys to add a receiver came at the trade deadline and they tried. The team was in talks for Texans veteran Brandin Cooks but the asking price was simply too high to get a deal done.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the Texans were asking teams for a second- and fourth-round pick in addition to taking on Cooks’ $18 million salary.

“There were some situations where we thought it could help our team and be good for us,” Jones said. “It felt like maybe things were coming our way, but we’re very pleased with our team.”

If the Cowboys can secure Beckham, he’d be a tremendous addition at this point in the season. It was reported prior to Sunday’s games that the Cowboys are “firmly” in on the idea of adding Beckham, per Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent available, is firmly on the Cowboys’ radar, sources say, and they are expected to be in the mix when he’s ready to pick his team upon full recovery from an ACL tear. Dallas (6-2) has plenty of weapons, but its pursuit of a receiver who can run shows the team is in the market for more offensive help.

Jerry Jones is Also ‘Big Fan’ of Beckham

“Whether it’s Buffalo, Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants…” Odell Beckham Jr. tells us what he’s looking for in a new home & the playoff teams calling. pic.twitter.com/w1QBjPZnrW — Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) November 6, 2022

It’s clear Beckham has some fans in the Cowboys’ building, including owner Jerry Jones.

“He made the greatest catch I’ve seen, other than the one Dez [Bryant] made for the touchdown against Green Bay,” Jones said on 105.3 “The Fan” in Dallas. “Bottom line is, Odell is a player that I admire a lot.”

Beckham is recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in the Super Bowl while with the Rams. He’s nearing a return and has plenty of suitors, which he discussed during an interview with Complex Sports.

“Whether it’s Buffalo, whether it was Green Bay calling, the Cowboys, reunion with the Giants, I want to be able to spill my last — not saying I only got three or four left — but these next three or four years into something where I can buy a home, like I can call this place home,” Beckham told Complex. “I’m tired of living out of two-week suitcases, I’ve done the rock and roll life.”

Only time will tell if Beckham’s next stop is in Dallas.