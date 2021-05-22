Cowboys Reveal Decision on Signing Ex-Packers Starting QB

Don’t call us, we’ll call you. That, in essence, is what the Dallas Cowboys told Brett Hundley following Friday’s free-agent workout.

The former Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals quarterback, auditioning to become the Cowboys’ full-time backup, left The Star without putting pen to paper, multiple media reports stated.

“[The visit] went well,” a source told the Dallas Morning News‘ Michael Gehlken. But there is “nothing imminent right now” in terms of an agreement.

“No plans to sign him right now,” Gehlken’s coworker, Calvin Watkins, echoed.

“QB position remains status quo,” Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram added.

The team’s official website also confirmed “it remains to be seen” if the Cowboys plan to add Hundley to the 90-man roster and, as such, they’re “continuing their search for quarterback depth.”

Hundley is the fourth QB to try out this offseason for Dallas’ No. 2 job — and the fourth not to get it. The club previously hosted Jeff Driskel and invited J.T. Barrett and Brady Davis to last week’s rookie minicamp. The Houston Texans signed Driskel on Wednesday, a move that preceded (and had no bearing on) Hundley’s visit.

Jeff Driskel is signing with the Texans, a move that doesn’t impact the Cowboys’ plans at QB, sources said. Brett Hundley was on their shortlist before Driskel visited Dallas this month. Team since determined Hundley a better fit. He arrives in town Thursday for Friday visit. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) May 20, 2021

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Background Info

A former fifth-round hand-pick of then-Packers and current Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, Hundley has seven NFL starts to his name, all of which occurred for Green Bay in 2017. Replacing an injured Aaron Rodgers, the ex-UCLA standout completed 192 of 316 passes (60.8%) for 1,836 yards, nine touchdowns, and 12 interceptions across a 3-6 record that year.

In 2018, he was traded to the Seattle Seahawks and saw no game action. The following offseason, Hundley landed a one-year free-agent contract with the Arizona Cardinals to serve as Kyler Murray’s backup; he appeared in three games, with no starts. The Phoenix native re-upped in 2020 to preserve his role behind Murray.

Hundley, 27, was a three-season collegiate starter for the Bruins, posting 9,966 passing yards and 75 touchdowns from 2012-14. He posted an additional 1,747 yards and 30 scores on the ground as a big-bodied (6-3, 226), dual-threat playmaker.

“I believe in Brett Hundley,” McCarthy remarked in 2018. “I do fully recognize that he has a lot of football in front of him. He has a big upside. Our structure and our coaching staff, we need to make sure we maximize that, but we also need to learn from the other parts of the offense that we didn’t do as good as we would have liked, and we’ll learn from that platform. I do believe Brett has a big upside, and looking forward to getting back to work with him.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Onward …

As mentioned, it’s unclear whether Hundley will back up Dak Prescott in 2021. It’s also unclear whether the Cowboys will continue poring over a desolate market in search of an “upgrade” at the position.

Left unchanged, the depth chart beyond Prescott features “logical” QB2 favorite Garrett Gilbert, 2020 seventh-round pick Ben DiNucci, and former practice-squadder Cooper Rush.

READ NEXT: Cowboys Linked to Bombshell Trade for Falcons WR Julio Jones

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL