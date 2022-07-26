Amari Cooper Throws Shade at Cowboys, Sends Message on CeeDee Lamb

Former Dallas Cowboys star receiver Amari Cooper made some pointed comments about his old team, particularly offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. During a July 22, 2022 interview with Dallas The Ticket 96.7, Cooper was asked if he believed CeeDee Lamb was ready to step up as the Cowboys new WR1. Cooper noted that Lamb has “been ready” while appearing to take a slight jab at Moore for his play calling.

“Yes, CeeDee been ready,” Cooper explained. “CeeDee’s been ready, again, it’s just about opportunity. I think if Kellen [Moore] decides to feature him, he’s definitely ready to step up. CeeDee is a playmaker, you know, I’m just reminded of that Vikings game when we were breaking the huddle, he was ready. He was ready then, he was like, ‘Yo, I want this thing.’ And then we all seen what he was able to do when you throw him the fade.

“Yeah, he’s been ready. He’s going to make the play when his jersey number is called, and I can’t wait to see it happen. He’s a playmaker. He can go up and get it after the catch, no matter the situation.”

Jones Called Lamb an ‘Upgrade’ Over Cooper

The Cowboys appeared to be on the verge of releasing Cooper this offseason before deciding to trade the wideout to the Browns in order to avoid the $60 million the receiver was owed over the next three years. Since the breakup, Cooper and his former team have traded barbs throughout the offseason. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones labeled Lamb as an “upgrade” over Cooper as the team’s top receiver.

“Owner Jerry Jones, however, doesn’t believe the team will take a step back at the top of the group,” Star-Telegram’s Clarence Hill wrote on May 26. “Jones told the Star-Telegram that CeeDee Lamb will be an upgrade over Cooper as a true No. 1 receiver in the Cowboys offense.

“Jones said he was trying to slight Cooper, whom the team traded in March in part because his production didn’t match his $20 million practice tag. But Jones acknowledged Cooper had his issues and that Lamb has the makings of more a complete No. 1 receiver in ‘production, in the huddle and off the field.’”

McCarthy on Lamb: ‘He’s Gonna Get a Lot More Attention From the Defense’

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy believes that Lamb is ready to be the team’s new top wideout but admitted the young receiver “has to” be given the roster. McCarthy added that Lamb is doing “all the little things” needed to become the team’s WR1.

“He has to [embrace being the No. 1 receiver], of course, yeah, I mean, he looks great,” McCarthy noted during a May 25 press conference. “But yeah, this is a great opportunity for him personally, and I think just the way we’ve established the offense, particularly the passing game. The ability for those guys to play different positions, to create matchups and make it harder on the defense to double you and those types of things.

“My point is him playing in the slot a lot last year and now playing the flanker position, so yes. And we understand with his rise in year three that he’s gonna get a lot more attention from the defense, but he’s doing all the little things that are needed to get him ready to be the No. 1 guy.”