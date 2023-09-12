Cowboys’ Jayron Kearse Calls Out Bill QB Josh Allen, National Media in New Post

After watching criticism of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott all offseason, Jayron Kearse wants the same for Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. Allen and Buffalo lost a 22-16 overtime thriller to the New York Jets, and the QB’s play was underwhelming to say the least.

Allen turned the ball over four times while throwing three interceptions to Jets safety Jordan Whitehead in the process. After the Bills QB’s lackluster showing, the Cowboys safety took to X to call out his play and those who talk about Allen and Prescott for a living.

“Are they gone give mr [Josh] Allen the same treatment they’ll give my quarterback,” Kearse wrote on September 11.

Allen threw 14 interceptions during the 2022 season, which was tied for third-most interceptions in the NFL. Prescott threw 15 interceptions in 2022, tying Houston Texans QB Davis Mills for the league lead.

Including last year’s playoffs and Monday night’s loss, Allen has committed 39 total turnovers over 19 games. Since entering the league in 2018, the Bills QB has the most turnovers of any active player.

These stats certainly lend some credence to Kearse’s point: the attention focused on Prescott’s turnovers feels excessive when one of the league’s leading stars, Allen, turns the ball over at a higher rate.

Dak Prescott Starts Clean in 2023

Thanks to a fast start from the Cowboys’ special teams and defense, there was very little pressure on Prescott to carry Dallas in their 40-0 road trip win against the New York Giants. The Cowboys scored two non-offensive touchdowns in the first quarter, and the downpour of rain played a major factor in both teams’ gameplans.

Prescott didn’t turn the ball over at all, which may not seem impressive. But in those conditions, it’s fairly easy to make a mistake. Take a look at Giants QB Daniel Jones‘ numbers. Jones threw two interceptions and fumbled twice.

Prescott’s 15 interceptions in 2022 were a problem, but he’s already off to a fast start in protecting the football. Cowboys fans know that he can make plays when needed, but making smarter decisions with his delivery is the No. 1 priority as he leads Dallas in his eighth season in the league.

Cowboys QB Speaks on Pass Rush

The fastest way to improve in the NFL is to get reps against the best the league has to offer. It’s not a clear cut choice, but the Cowboys’ pass rush may be the best in the NFL and Prescott recognizes that.

After the defense’s seven sacks in the 40-0 victory, Prescott spoke on how working against the Dallas defense has raised his game, but also made it clear exactly how dangerous it can be against opponents.

“I’ve talked about it all spring through training camp, understanding the pass rush that we’re going against in practice,” Prescott said to the media, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “And just watching that come alive against another team and another quarterback, it was exciting, made it easier for us on our side.”

Considering that Kearse called out Josh Allen and Dallas’ latest defensive performance, the Cowboys and Bills’ Dec. 17 matchup is only getting more interesting.