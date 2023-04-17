Cowboys ‘Locking In’ Contract Decision for 2-Time Pro Bowler: Report

The Dallas Cowboys have made an effort to retain many of the familiar faces of the 2022 season and they are set to keep the consistency going.

Besides the expected departure of running back Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas has re-signed many of their role players to new deals. The influx of new talent like wide receiver Brandin Cooks has been important too, but the Cowboys have a clear focus.

According to SI.com’s Mike Fisher, that focus is leading them to trigger the fifth-year option for WR CeeDee Lamb and talk with the 24-year-old about a new long-term deal.

“[Lamb] is entering the final year of his rookie contract that will see him earn ‘just’ the $2.5 million in base salary, and a decision needs to be made whether to sign him long-term now or exercise his fifth-year option. And CowboysSI.com has been told that Dallas is both considering ramping up talks – a source called them “ongoing” – and is locking into that fifth-year option plan,” Fisher wrote.

The fifth-year option seems like a no-brainer for the Cowboys. Overall, Lamb has been their best pass-catcher for the past three seasons and is showing signs of improvement rather than stagnation.

Lamb Hits New Heights in 2022

It always seemed like Lamb was going to be an NFL star while at Oklahoma, but the natural steps forward he has taken over the first three seasons of his professional career are still impressive despite the high expectations.

After 935 and 1102 receiving yards in the 2020 and 2021 seasons respectively, Lamb took his production upward once more with 1359 receiving yards in 2022. Pro Football Reference shows that he also had a better overall catch percentage (68.6%) than either of his two previous seasons.

Besides developing a prolific relationship with quarterback Dak Prescott, a critical reason why the Cowboys likely aren’t hesitating to invest in the former Sooner is that he has been healthy.

Lamb missed one game in 2021 but has otherwise been one of the healthiest players on the Dallas roster. His lateral movement and focus on beating defenders make injuries possible, but the 2022 second-team All-Pro has done just fine.

Brandin Cooks Sends Cowboys Star a Message

As Heavy previously covered, Cooks had a message for his new teammate during an interview with ESPN’s Adam Schefter. It comes as no surprise that a proven veteran like Cooks had nothing but positives to say, but the former Houston Texan made it clear anyways.

“CeeDee, you’re talking about a guy that’s been electric since the moment he stepped into this league, but you saw last year what he did to really just go into that mode of a true No. 1 receiver,” Cooks said. “I’ve got a lot of respect for his game from afar, and I hit him up and was like, ‘Look, I’m coming to just help.’ Like, there’s no ego.”

By having Cooks line up opposite of Lamb, it should allow more freedom for the younger receiver. Cooks isn’t necessarily past his prime, and having to account for him ought to help Lamb and other receivers.

It’s an experiment for the Cowboys, but one that was sorely needed after the team relied on a 33-year-old T.Y. Hilton to help in the 2022 season.