Cowboys Tease Contract Extensions for CeeDee Lamb, Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys have had a quiet offseason, but that may be because of upcoming contract extensions for players like CeeDee Lamb. The lack of activity has prompted speculation and criticism, but Cowboys’ executive vice president Stephen Jones is finally answering those comments.

On April 16, Jones spoke on 105.3 The Fan about the offseason. While he has nothing concrete to update, he did claim that the reason for a lack of activity is so the Cowboys have a “realistic chance” at bringing back Lamb, QB Dak Prescott and LB Micah Parsons.

“It doesn’t mean it happens overnight,” Jones said. “But when you’re wanting to sign players like Dak (Prescott) and Micah (Parsons) and CeeDee (Lamb), then you have to hold money back if you want to have a realistic chance of signing those guys.”

Jones does have a point, massive contract extensions aren’t simple. However, Dallas created the situation they’re in with all of their prior salary cap decisions so they can only blame themselves for their inability to make moves or extend important players.

Stephen Jones Addresses ‘All-In’ Claim

Earlier in the offseason, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones stated that the team was “all-in” on winning this season. Then, free agency began and Dallas proceeded to sign just one player in the first month of the window.

But Stephen Jones claims that the idea of “all-in” is subjective. Further, he states that the Cowboys will have spent the maximum amount of money possible by the 2024 regular season.

“Everybody has their own definition of what that means, but I’ve never not known us to be all in, nor have I known anyone we compete against not to be all in,” Jones said. “We spend max, max money year in and year out,” Jones said. “All 32 can only spend the same amount of money over a five-year stretch. When we’re all said and done, we max out our salary cap every year. We will have done that. What comes with having a good roster, which we do, we’re also looking towards signing our own guys.”

This explanation will probably not promote optimism among Cowboys fans, but it is still a bit more context on Dallas’ situation.

Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb Not Attending Offseason Workouts

On April 15, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter updated the Cowboys’ contract stalemate with Lamb. As things stand, the WR will not attend the team’s voluntary off-season program.

“Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb isn’t expected to attend the start of Dallas’ voluntary off-season program Monday while he awaits a new contract to replace the one scheduled to pay him a fully-guaranteed $17.199 million for his upcoming fifth-year option season,” Schefter wrote on X.

It’s not a surprise that Lamb isn’t attending, but a follow-up from Dallas Morning News reporter Calvin Watkins puts things into perspective: the Cowboys have apparently had very little conversation with Lamb.

Considering that Jones is claiming that they’re “holding back” money for Lamb, it’s weird that negotiations haven’t begun in earnest. It’s only April, but the Cowboys are quickly approaching the core part of the offseason and will want Lamb showing up.