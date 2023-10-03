Cowboys’ Jerry Jones Shares Puzzling Words on Potential CeeDee Lamb Extension

The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for an important road game, but owner Jerry Jones also spoke this week on a potential extension wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Dallas is heading to California to face the San Francisco 49ers after starting the season with a 3-1 record.

But when Jones was asked by local station 105.3 The Fan about Lamb signing a new contract extension, he gave a puzzling answer that both teased negotiations but also didn’t confirm they were happening.

“It’s there,” Jones said. “As you know, all of our players have representation, so those conversations could be going on. They might not be going on. Right now, frankly, our minds are on going to play San Francisco…” Jones said according to the Cowboys’ website. “I’m noodling it all the time. And when I say noodle, when I noodle something relative to the Cowboys, it has a good chance of having action on it…His contract is in my thoughts, but in a manner of speaking, all of them are.”

It’s classic Jones in some ways, but it’s also still not quite clear what he’s implying or means. That being said, Cowboys fans will likely be happy that he made it clear that an extension is on his mind.

CeeDee Lamb Continues to Ball in Dallas

Lamb arrived with the Cowboys in 2020 after wowing college football fans and scouts at Oklahoma, continuing his career climb by improving his production year after year in the NFL. The 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft was always considered a premier talent, but he is now producing at the highest level.

He has increased his receptions, yards and touchdowns totals in each season prior to 2023, with his 2022 campaign featuring 107 catches for 1359 receiving yards and nine TDs according to Pro Football Reference.

Now in a fourth season that will be a determining factor in his next contract, Lamb is off to a strong start. The 24-year-old has 309 receiving yards and a touchdown through four games, catching 76.7% of his targets, nearly 10% higher than any of his previous campaigns.

He is averaging 77.3 yards per game, which puts him on pace for another 1300+ yard season. All the stats point toward Lamb continuing to dominate, which means paying him sooner rather than later may end up being a smart financial decision from the Cowboys.

Cowboys Look to Finally Beat 49ers

The Cowboys were eliminated by the 49ers in the past two postseasons, first in the Wild Card round in 2021 and then the Divisional Round in 2022. While Sunday’s contest isn’t a playoff game, it’s a chance for Dallas to beat San Francisco head coach Kyle Shanahan for the first time since 2020.

San Francisco is also experiencing a fast start to the season and are currently undefeated at 4-0. The Niners have beaten their opponents by an average score of 16.8, and have not scored less than 30 points in any game this season.

The Cowboys have crossed the 30-point mark three times, with their sole loss being a 28-16 defeat to the Arizona Cardinals. That loss was on the road and came in Dallas’ latest away game, so it’s worth mentioning that the Cowboys will be again playing away when they take on the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday night.