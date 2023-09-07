Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Sends Strong Message About Potential New Contract

The Dallas Cowboys have not been afraid to pay players this offseason, and they’ve got another name due for a big contract in wide receiver CeeDee Lamb. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has made several key moves this offseason, but any involving Lamb may have to wait until next year.

Dallas is gearing up for their regular-season opener against the New York Giants, with their sights set on making a run to a Super Bowl. Despite seeing his teammates get big, new contracts, Lamb says his only focus is on that goal.

The fourth-year receiver was asked about a new deal on September 7, as The Athletic’s Jon Machota shared on X.

“CeeDee Lamb: ‘I’m out of (thinking about contract talks). I got a Super Bowl to win. I got touchdowns to catch. That’s it.’ Last year, Lamb talked about watching the NFL’s best WRs. He said he wasn’t too far off. Where is he now compared to the NFL’s best WRs? ‘I’m there,'” Machota’s post reads.

Lamb has been a consistent force since entering the league in the 2020 NFL draft, and is due for a big payday at some point in the next year or so. Whether Dallas tries to get the deal done before the end of the 2023 season will be worth monitoring.

Lamb Reaching Elite WR Level in Dallas?

There’s no question that the Cowboys and Jerry Jones found a No. 1 WR in Lamb, that was apparent after his second season in Dallas. After an impressive rookie campaign (935 receiving yards, 5 touchdowns,) the former Oklahoma Sooner topped it by racking up 1102 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 2021 according to Pro Football Reference.

Lamb’s lateral quickness has translated well to the NFL level. The 6’2″, 188-pound receiver isn’t a pure speedster like Miami Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill or a contested ball-winner like Tennessee Titans star DeAndre Hopkins, but he does everything well and makes people miss.

Which is why his latest step forward in 2022 was no surprise. Lamb was targeted more than any of the prior seasons (156 times,) but he had a higher successful catch rate (55.1%) on his way to a campaign with 1359 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

In terms of elite receivers, the yards total and touchdown total are good enough to be in the Top 10 for 2022 receivers, per Statmuse. When expanding the scale to the past three years, Lamb ranks seventh among all receivers in receiving yards.

That’s on the verge of elite, if not there. 2023 will be his opportunity to confirm his place among the NFL’s best.

Cowboys Star Micah Parsons Dreams of Super Bowl

Like Lamb’s attitude about a new contract, Parsons offered a similar answer during a recent interview with The Athletic’s Jon Machota. The third-year pass rusher is not worried about money right now, he can only think of hoisting the Lombardi Trophy.

“I don’t even think about that,” Parsons said about a new deal. “…I’ve been dreaming about it. Late at night, I just think Super Bowl, Super Bowl, Super Bowl.”

Dallas and Parsons got their first playoff victory under head coach Mike McCarthy last season, but were eliminated by the San Francisco 49ers from postseason contention for the second-straight year. Overall, the Cowboys are 1-2 under McCarthy since he took the job in 2020.