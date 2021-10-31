Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb on Verge of Massive NFL Fine: Report

The NFL is keeping Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in its cross-hairs.

As detailed Sunday by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, Lamb has already accrued $46,865 in five separate fines this season for violating the league’s uniform policy. The 22-year-old was docked twice for an untucked jersey ($20,600), once for his socks failing to cover his lower leg ($5,150), once for an illegal crackback block ($10,815), and once for unsportsmanlike conduct ($10,300) — the result of waving to Patriots defensive back Jalen Mills after scoring the game-winning touchdown in Week 7.

Because the NFL triples its fines with each violation, Lamb’s next untucked jersey infraction will cost him $46,350, Schefter reported.

Pro Football Talk’s Michael David Smith explained that Lamb is eligible to lodge appeals against the fines, though it’s “unclear” as of this writing whether he’s done so.

“NFL players can appeal fines, either by claiming they did not violate the rule in question or by claiming the amount of the fine is excessive relative to the player’s salary,” Smith wrote Sunday. “It is unclear whether Lamb has appealed any of his fines.”

A Big Hit to His Bank Account

The No. 17 overall pick of last year’s draft, Lamb is taking home $1,246,819 in base salary in 2021, according to Spotrac. Meaning that 3.75% of his salary alone has been allocated toward fines … in only six games, Schefter noted.

Lamb leads the Cowboys in catches and yards with 33 and 497, respectively. The team’s second-leading receiver, Amari Cooper, he of the $100 million contract, recently spoke out about pass-catching protege’s proclivity to pound his pocketbook.

“I’ve never seen a player so young get fined so much. He’s gotten fined like every week,” Cooper said Friday on 105.3 The Fan, via The Athletic. “It’s very confusing to me. I’m like, ‘Do you like money? Do you like getting paid?’ … It’s always uniform violations.”

Gallup Won’t Play on SNF

In news related to Cowboys wideouts, No. 3 man Michael Gallup, out since the season-opener due to a calf strain, won’t be activated to play in Sunday night’s road tilt at Minnesota, the Dallas Morning News reported. Gallup, who was designated for activation from injured reserve and returned to practice on Oct. 27, appears likely to suit up in Week 9 against the Broncos.

Cedrick Wilson will continue operating behind Lamb and Cooper in the WR pecking order — this time for presumed starting quarterback Cooper Rush, making his first career start in place of an injured Dak Prescott (calf strain).

“Several hours before kickoff, there is no change on the Dak Prescott situation. The prevailing belief is clear: Cooper Rush will make his NFL start tonight vs. Vikings. Sources agree it would be an extremely bold call otherwise from Cowboys decision-makers — for myriad reasons,” the Dallas Morning News reported Sunday.

“Vikings prepared for both Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush. With Rush, they watched every pass of his regular-season career — all three of them — and studied preseason tape. Cowboys want to maintain suspense; however, for reasons above, Prescott starting today would be shock to many.”

