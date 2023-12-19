Former Cowboys WR Shades Jalen Hurts, Defends Dak Prescott in New Post

The conversation around Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott and Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts continues to heat up. One of the latest volleys into the fray comes from former Cowboys and current Los Angeles Chargers WR Simi Fehoko.

After the Cowboys took a 31-10 drumming by the Buffalo Bills, the Eagles blew their lead against the Seattle Seahawks on MNF. One was a huge loss, the other was losing to a team starting backup QB Drew Lock. Neither Prescott nor Hurts inspired with their performances. But after Philadelphia’s game concluded, Fehoko hopped on X to chime in.

“But the media doesn’t want to talk about INT’s this year,” Fehoko wrote on December 18.

Fehoko is referring to Hurts’ two interceptions against the Seahawks, which puts him at 12 on the year. He’s also clearly referencing the media response after Prescott threw 5 INTs in his first 7 games. The Cowboys QB has thrown just 2 interceptions in the seven games since.

Some fans or players like Fehoko believe the treatment of the two QBs has differed in terms of turnovers. And while Fehoko may be a Chargers player these days, he still is clearly paying attention to what’s going on with Dallas and Prescott.

Fehoko Takes NFL Career to Los Angeles

Initially drafted in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft, Fehoko is currently in his third campaign of his pro football career. However, his time in Los Angeles has arrived after being cut by the Cowboys this past offseason.

Before his release, Fehoko made 10 appearances for Dallas over two years. After not recording a receiving stat as a rookie, Fehoko earned his first catches with three receptions and 24 yards in 2022 according to Pro Football Reference.

With the addition of Brandin Cooks and an increased role for Jalen Tolbert, Fehoko was released this past August. The Pittsburgh Steelers claimed him on waivers, but he was never activated off the practice squad.

Then, in late September, the Chargers signed Fehoko off the Steelers’ practice squad. He has appeared in six games since, catching one pass for nine yards and a touchdown.

Cowboys’ Dak Prescott Speaks on Home/Away Issues

The Cowboys are a perfect 7-0 at home. 6 of those 7 wins have been by three scores or more. It has been a different story on the road, as the recent Buffalo loss puts the team at 3-4 away from Arlington, Texas.

As Heavy’s DJ Siddiqi recently covered, Prescott spoke on this after the loss to the Bills. It’s a pressing thing the Cowboys want to fix, but it will take some solving.

“It’s a huge difference and, really, that’s what these next couple weeks are about — is figuring out that difference, and trying to close that gap,” Prescott explained on Sunday. “We want to come out and start how we do at home, and that’s just not been the case. We’ve gotta find out what those answers are … we can’t be two different teams: winning at home against a good team last week and then come out here today and not get anything done in all three phases.”

And as Dallas enters crunch time, they face a difficult road trip against the Miami Dolphins this upcoming weekend before having to face the Detroit Lions at home and then another road trip to end the regular season against the Washington Commanders.