Panthers Make Final Decision on Christian McCaffrey for Cowboys Game

Owners of the NFL’s sixth-ranked rushing defense, the Dallas Cowboys caught a break for Sunday’s home showdown with the undefeated Carolina Panthers.

The Panthers on Friday ruled out superstar running back Christian McCaffrey, who’s nursing a hamstring injury he suffered in the team’s Week 3 win over Houston. McCaffrey, having avoided injured reserve, is expected to miss a few games due to the ailment.

A former All-Pro, McCaffrey posted 201 yards and one touchdown on 52 carries, adding 17 receptions for 163 yards, prior to the injury — his second in as many seasons. The 25-year-old missed most of the 2020 campaign with ankle and shoulder issues.

The latest Dallas Cowboys news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Cowboys newsletter here!

Sign up for the Heavy on Cowboys Newsletter!

Replacing McCaffrey

His loss is a devastating blow to Carolina, which moves forward at RB with fourth-round rookie Chuba Hubbard and veteran Royce Freeman. Hubbard, a dynamic runner at Oklahoma State, converted 11 carries into 52 yards and three catches into 27 yards last Sunday. Freeman, a 2018 third-round pick of the Denver Broncos, handled five totes for 17 yards in his first action as a Panther.

With quarterback Sam Darnold guiding the club to three consecutive victories, head coach Matt Rhule is comfortable as can be leaving the backfield in the hands of players not named Christian McCaffrey.

“I think we’re just going to go out and run our offense,” Rhule said Wednesday, via the official team website. “Obviously you can’t replace the production of a Christian McCaffrey, but those other players have been waiting for their opportunity, and who knows what they’ll do when given that opportunity. So I don’t think it’s fair or right to Sam and the offensive line to go away from what we’ve been doing we’ve been working on it a long time.”

Rhule continued: “What [Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady’s] been able to do this week, what he has to do, is make sure we’re being as aggressive as we can as we’re putting together a game plan, and make sure we do the things we do well, while also featuring what our players do well.”

Follow the Heavy on Cowboys Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Gregory Good to Go

Whether slowing Carolina’s ground attack or harassing Darnold, Cowboys defensive end Randy Gregory is a key cog in the defensive game plan. Gregory missed practice this week after re-aggravating a left knee injury in Monday’s drubbing of the Philadelphia Eagles.

However, the fourth-year pro assured reporters his knee “feels great,” and a source close to Gregory insisted to the Dallas Morning News that “all is good” for Week 4.

“My knee is something I’ve dealt with throughout the course of my career,” Gregory said Friday, per The Athletic. … “I’m just getting kind of old and I got to put some WD-40 on my knees every now and then, get them nice and lubed-up so I can go. But I’m not too worried about it.”

READ NEXT: Jerry Jones Reveals Cowboys’ Interest in Panthers Head Coach

Follow Zack Kelberman on Twitter: @KelbermanNFL