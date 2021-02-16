Super Bowl Contender Emerges as Top Landing Spot for Dak Prescott

Operating under the assumption that Dak Prescott inexplicably finds his way to the open market, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback will have half the NFL lining up to sign him.

But one team stands above the rest as an ideal Dak suitor: the Indianapolis Colts. Per Bleacher Report, the Colts are the top landing spot for the impending unrestricted free agent.

Via columnist Maurice Moton, who cited Indianapolis’ $69 million in available funds and its massive void at the position:

Prescott would also leave an offensive line that has had issues at center since Travis Frederick retired after the 2019 campaign and a minor problem at tackle because of Tyron Smith’s injury history. He’s missed at least three games every year since 2015. The Colts have a solid five-man group in the trenches with one of the best guards in Quenton Nelson. Last year, the unit cleared the way for the league’s third-leading rusher, Jonathan Taylor, who is three-and-a-half years younger than Cowboys tailback Ezekiel Elliott. General manager Chris Ballard can select an offensive tackle early in the draft to replace Anthony Castonzo, who retired. Most importantly, the Colts have won at least 10 games in two of Frank Reich’s three seasons. They’re built to win, and Prescott can find financial security with a shot to compete for titles.

Dak Receives Contract Advice from Pro Bowl QB

Last year, after Prescott was slapped with the franchise tender, Minnesota Vikings counterpart Kirk Cousins assured Prescott that the tag “can be your friend.” This year, before Prescott potentially gets tagged a second time, Cousins is parroting his advice to the rehabbing star signal-caller, who remains “in a really good spot.”

“Well, the only piece I’ve said to him in crossing his path by going back maybe a couple of offseasons was just to make the point that the franchise tag can be your friend; it can be a help to you if that’s the route you choose to go,” Cousins told Pro Football Talk last week. “So, he played on the franchise tag this past year. I think he’s in a great spot now. Everybody knows he can play, and he’s an elite quarterback. Really, the ball is more in the court of the Cowboys and what they want to do going forward. But I think it’s a no-brainer that Dak’s the real deal and is going to have a great career moving forward. He’s in a really good spot.”

NFL Network intimated the Cowboys and Prescott are working toward a long-term deal while ESPN’s Adam Schefter cautioned that talks between the sides “still are not close” to materializing before March 9, the deadline to apply the franchise tag.

Three options remain for the parties in the days ahead: strike a multi-year agreement, resort to the $37.7 million tag for 2021, or, most improbably, execute a tag-and-trade involving an outside suitor.

