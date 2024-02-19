Cowboys Could Sign Commanders WR in ‘Bargain’ Free Agency Move

The Dallas Cowboys are figuring out their next steps for the 2024 offseason, and that could mean adding a wide receiver in free agency. There are many options to choose from, but the Cowboys have to be sensible about cost at the moment too.

That’s why Bleacher Report’s scouting department has linked Dallas to a move for Washington Commanders wide receiver Curtis Samuel. Samuel is testing free agency this offseason, and is coming off another solid year.

“With CeeDee Lamb leading a talented receiver group, the Cowboys shouldn’t focus too heavily on adding a wideout,” the February 19 article reads. “However, Brandin Cooks and Michael Gallup are both potential cap casualties, and it would be fairly surprising to see Dallas keep both… Potential bargain free agents like Curtis Samuel and Noah Brown will likely top their wish list.”

Brown is an interesting option as well, but more for a narrative choice. The Cowboys drafted Brown in the 7th round of the 2017 NFL draft and he spent five seasons in Dallas. Samuel is likely the candidate with a higher ceiling and floor, but Brown is no slouch.

Either way, the Cowboys will need to consider some unique possibilities to improve the offense.

Samuel’s Time with Panthers, Commanders

Cowboys fans have gotten to know Samuel fairly well in recently years, albeit as an enemy. The former Ohio State WR first entered the league with the Carolina Panthers in the second round of the 2o17 NFL draft, but has spent the past three seasons in Washington.

According to Pro Football Reference, his best statistical season was back in 2020. Samuel caught 77 passes for 851 receiving yards and three touchdowns. And while his first season with the Commanders in 2021 was a dud due to injury, he has been a consistent contributor over the past two years.

In fact, it’s almost wild how similar his last two seasons with the Commanders were. In 2022, he caught 64 passes for 656 yards and four touchdowns. In 2023, he made 62 catches for 613 yards and four touchdowns.

That kind of consistency is nice, although the numbers don’t explode off the page. If the Cowboys want to truly elevate the wide receiver group, Samuel is not a guarantee to do so with numbers like that.

Cowboys Could Trade WR

Pursuing Samuel or any other receiver depends on how the Cowboys cut down the group. As mentioned above, Cooks and Gallup could potentially depart this offseason to set up a new addition.

As Heavy’s Jonathan Adams recently covered, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum has a way to move on from Cooks. In his proposal, Dallas would swap Cooks for New York Jets linebacker C.J. Mosley.

“This really works well for both teams,” Tannenbaum said on ESPN’s Get Up on February 16. “Look, the Jets need outside speed, outside of Garrett Wilson with Aaron Rodgers coming back. They have depth in their front seven. The Cowboys desperately need size and speed at middle linebacker. …This is really going to help both teams.”

Linebacker is another area that’s been identified as a weakness for Dallas, and Mosley’s track record is impressive. That being said, single-player swaps are somewhat rare in the modern NFL.