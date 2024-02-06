Cowboys Could Lose Pass Rusher to Commanders After Dan Quinn Hire

The Dallas Cowboys will be seeing Dan Quinn twice a year for the foreseeable future, but there could be other free agents joining him too. There are several Cowboys players set to test free agency, but one name stands out among the rest: Dante Fowler Jr.

The defensive end has considerable history with Quinn, as Blogging the Boys’ Brian Martin pointed out. It only makes sense for the pass rusher to consider a move to the Washington Commanders.

“From college to the pros, Dante Fowler has a long history with Quinn and could follow him to Washington like he did in Dallas,” Martin wrote on February 6. “Like Dorance Armstrong, he’s been a key rotational piece for the Cowboys the last two seasons, registering 4.0 and 6.0 QB sacks in that two-year span. He’d add much-needed depth for the Commanders and would come relatively cheap considering the contracts he signed recently.”

Martin mentions Armstrong as a potential departure as well. But between the two DEs, Armstrong has been a more versatile and consistent producer. If the Cowboys had to keep one, Armstrong makes more sense as a player who was drafted by the organization and has been a solid piece over the past six years.

Dante Fowler Jr.’s Time in Dallas

Arriving in the NFL as the third overall pick in the 2016 NFL draft, Fowler has been around the block. It’s safe to say that he’s never hit “star” billing in the NFL. But he has been a useful pass rushing tool for several teams, including the Cowboys and Atlanta Falcons.

Entering the 2020 season, Fowler was looking for a team. Quinn, who coached Fowler at Florida, was then the head coach of the Falcons and signed him up. And when Quinn was fired ahead of the 2021 offseason and subsequently hired by Dallas, Fowler followed him again in 2022.

Over two years in Dallas, Fowler totaled 10 sacks and three forced fumbles. He never made a start, but he also never missed a game in 2022 or 2023. For a rotational player, that’s an ideal situation.

The Cowboys may consider keeping Fowler, but his connection to Quinn means nothing is a guarantee.

Cowboys Could Bring Back Mike Zimmer

As Quinn gets setup in Washington, the Cowboys are still looking for their next DC. One of the confirmed names to interview is Mike Zimmer, the former Minnesota Vikings head coach who was also a longtime DC in Dallas.

NFL media insider Tom Pelissero was the first to report the news on February 6.

“The Cowboys are interviewing former Vikings coach Mike Zimmer today for their defensive coordinator job, per source,” Pelissero wrote on X.

Zimmer has had plenty of NFL success since his initial stint in Dallas. Although his Vikings team fell short of a Super Bowl appearance, he took Minnesota to three playoff appearances.

His tenure as the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator lasted from 1999 to 2006. Hiring Zimmer would make sense, as he’s got a deep familiarity with owner Jerry Jones and the organization.

However, he is a whole two years removed from the NFL. He spent 2022 with Deion Sanders and Jackson State, and was not employed in coaching during the 2023 season.