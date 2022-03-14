Cowboys Sign Star Receiver to Massive Deal: Contract Details Revealed

The Dallas Cowboys followed up one major move at the wide receiver position with another with the report of Michael Gallup’s new contract.

Just a day after Dallas traded star receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns with a sixth-round pick in exchange for the Browns’ fifth- and sixth-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft, the team is now extending Gallup in his first major NFL contract.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter dropped the news Sunday night, including the details of the contract.

“WR Michael Gallup is resigning with the Cowboys, a five-year, $62.5M deal, per source,” Schefter Tweeted on March 13.

The news was not surprising considering that their had been reports that the team was working with the receiver on a deal. The Cooper trade all but confirmed that the Cowboys would be bringing back Gallup, as their cap space restrictions forced them to lose one of the receivers.

While Cooper has the longer, proven record as an NFL receiver, the Cowboys went the cheaper route with Gallup’s deal. Now, the story of Gallup and Dallas will focus on the receiver’s recovery from an ACL tear that ended his season prematurely in 2021.

Gallup Coming Off ACL Tear

It won’t be confirmed until long after the dust settles on Gallup and the Cowboys’ new contract agreement, but it’s possible Dallas got a cut-rate for the receiver due to the two unfortunate injuries that wrecked his 2021 season.

Before the ACL tear that he suffered in Week 17, Gallup hit the injury reserve after a calf injury in Week 1. While he was eventually activated on November 13, it led to the 26-year-old only playing nine games in 2021, totaling 445 receiving yards and two touchdowns, according to PFR.

But while getting Gallup for an average $12.5 million a year may have been cheaper than possible, it’s still paying $12.5 million for a player who just suffered an ACL-based injury.

Dallas is famous for gambling on key offensive players, but this one is as important as any of their recent moves. Gallup doesn’t just need to maintain his production after his injury, but he will be expected to step up as he and CeeDee Lamb become the No. 2 and No. 1 receivers respectively.

Cowboys WR Wanted Cooper Back, Too

There’s no question that Gallup is happy to have a high-paying new contract, but the receiver didn’t get exactly what he wanted. When talking to Heavy’s Jonathan Adams, Gallup openly explained that he couldn’t imagine a Cowboys team without Cooper.

“Since I’ve been a part of the Cowboys, I can’t [imagine Dallas without Cooper],” Gallup said. “He’s a phenomenal player, he helps all the young kids. He helped me when I came in. He’s always helping CeeDee [Lamb] out, so. He’s the leader in that group. So, I don’t really see him going anywhere anytime soon.”

Obviously, Gallup’s words were just talk, rather than being any sign that the Cowboys could somehow keep both receivers.

But anyone who has followed the Cowboys knows that it was inevitable that one of the two would have to depart. There simply wasn’t enough cap space for Cooper and Gallup to stick around.