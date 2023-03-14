Cowboys Acquire 5-Time Pro Bowler in Blockbuster Trade: Report

The Dallas Cowboys are acquiring their latest star.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Cowboys are acquiring five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore from the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick.

“Another big trade! The #Colts are sending five-time Pro Bowl CB Stephon Gilmore to the #Cowboys for a 2023 fifth-round compensatory pick, sources tell me and @RapSheet,” reports Pelissero.

Gilmore spent last season with the Colts, starting all 16 of his appearances, while notching a career-high 66 tackles. He appeared in 99% of the defensive snaps, showing off his durability at the age of 32.

As Jane Slater of NFL Network reports, the Cowboys acquired Gilmore because of his versatility and his ability to play their defensive scheme.

“Why did the #Cowboys go after CB Stephon Gilmore? ‘Pro bowl level corner that fits scheme. Can play all coverages we like’ says a team source,” said Slater. “Another indicator of Dallas desire to bolster the defense.”

The move means the Cowboys have their No. 2 cornerback opposite of Trevon Diggs after a season in which they struggled to find consistency at the position. With longtime cornerback Anthony Brown hitting free agency, Dallas needed to find another starting cornerback.

The Cowboys now have that in a former Defensive Player of the Year and Super Bowl champion while only giving up a low draft pick.