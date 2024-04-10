Cowboys Predicted to Add 39-TD QB to Replace Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys could soon prepare to land a quarterback that will eventually replace Dak Prescott.

In a 2024 NFL Mock Draft compiled by CBS Sports — analysts Brady Quinn and Leger Douzable put together a first-round mock draft where they alternate picks — the Cowboys are projected to select University of Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr. with the 24th overall pick in the draft.

Douzable — who made the pick for the Cowboys — argues that Dallas will land Penix as the eventual replacement for Prescott.

“This feels like the last season for Dak Prescott as the Cowboys starter, and while Penix isn’t necessarily a quarterback who needs a redshirt year, he’ll likely get one in 2024,” writes Douzable. “The upside is there — even though he’s an older prospect — because of his big-time throw capabilities. Taking a swing at this game’s most vital position is probably not the worst idea for the Cowboys now.”

Why Michael Penix Jr. is Rising up Draft Boards

Penix — who posted 36 passing and three rushing touchdowns while leading the Huskies to the National Championship game — is quickly rising up draft boards. While he may not be considered in the first tier of quarterbacks — Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels are expected to be the top three quarterbacks picked — one could argue Penix will be the fourth quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL draft.

The 23-year-old quarterback impressed during the NFL Combine and he continued to raise his stock with his performance at Washington’s pro day. Penix impressed with his athleticism, registering a surprising 4.53 40-yard-dash time to go along with a 36 1/2-inch vertical jump and 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump.

Prior to those performances at the NFL Combine and pro day, Penix was rarely mentioned as a potential first-round pick. Now, analysts are expecting Penix to be selected before the end of the first round. Per Bleacher Report’s Jordan Schultz, one anonymous coach believes Penix has locked himself in as a first-round selection.

“Freak show! Dude runs 4.5 and then jumps 37 inches,” the coach texted NFL insider Jordan Schultz. “Arm strength is crazy in person. Locked in 1st rounder.”

Cowboys Considered ‘Sleeper’ to Draft Quarterback in First Round

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Cowboys are a “sleeper” to select a quarterback in the first round.

“What are they going to do at quarterback if they lose Dak? That’s interesting. And that’s why I think the Cowboys might be a sleeper team in the quarterback market during the draft,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter said during an episode of NFL Live on Tuesday, April 9. “Because at some point in time, they might have to draft a quarterback. Higher than you think, because Dak is going into the last year of the contract, and it might be time to get someone in there to start grooming him.”

It’s no secret that Prescott is entering the final year of his contract in 2024. While Dallas remains open to getting a contract extension done at some point, it doesn’t appear anything is imminent. According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, there’s “no offer” or “imminent” talks. However, the plan is still for the Cowboys to re-sign Prescott.

“Regarding the #Cowboys and Dak Prescott, I’m told the team does intend to work out a contract for their 3x-Pro Bowl quarterback and also has not closed off potential to consummate a deal for him this year, per source,” wrote Anderson on March 27. “While there’s currently no offer or imminent talks, the team is not presently charting a path to let Prescott go to free agency, despite some chatter to the contrary, I’m told.”

While the Cowboys may be saying that they want Prescott on the team for the long term, actions speak louder than words. With no long-term contract in place for Prescott, Dallas will have to start thinking about an insurance plan in case they can’t re-sign their starting quarterback. In that scenario, they could select Penix before the end of the first round to eventually take over as the starter down the road.