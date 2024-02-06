Cowboys Could Add NFC Rival’s ‘Short-Yardage Bruiser’: Analyst

The Dallas Cowboys are a potential landing spot for one of the NFL’s best short-yardage backs.

As Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger writes, the Cowboys are a potential destination for Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon. As Spielberger mentions, Dallas is in desperate need of a short-yardage, goal-line back since they released Ezekiel Elliott last offseason.

“Dillon brings a unique profile as a short-yardage bruiser who is not going to break off too many explosive gains, but that is exactly what Dallas was missing last season in the low red zone,” writes Spielberger. “Dillon grades very well in PFF’s system because he has a high success rate, rarely getting stuffed in the backfield for negative gains or unsuccessful plays. Yet, his longest rush is just 40 yards over 612 carries in four seasons.”

A.J. Dillon Has Helped Form One of NFL’s Top Rushing Duos

Dillon has starred as part of the Packers’ dual-threat rushing attack over the past three seasons, alongside Aaron Jones. Despite Jones being the starting back — Dillon has started a combined 11 games over the past three seasons — Dillon has carried the ball at least 178 times for at least 613 rushing yards in each of the past three seasons.

It is true that Dillon’s efficiency declined drastically during the 2023 season — he ran for just 3.4 yards per carry, one of the worst rushing averages among the top 48 rushing leaders — but it was only a season prior that he ran for 4.1 yards per carry with seven rushing touchdowns.

Furthermore, Dillon’s rushing success rate during the 2022 season — a successful rush gains at least 40% of yards required on first down, 60% of yards required on second down and 100% on third or fourth down — was 56.5%, the ninth-highest mark in the league and the fifth-highest among all running backs.

Cowboys’ Rushing Attack With Tony Pollard Was Stagnant in 2023

While the Cowboys’ rushing attack remained respectable with former backup, Tony Pollard, taking over as the lead back, they were not nearly as dynamic in the red zone as they were during the previous season. Dallas ranked 14th in rushing yards, 15th in touchdowns and 20th in yards per attempt during the 2023 season.

By comparison, the Cowboys ranked ninth in rushing yards and second in rushing touchdowns during the 2022 season with the Pollard-Elliott duo. Furthermore, Pollard posted nine rushing touchdowns and three receiving touchdowns on 232 total touches during the 2022 season, ranking in the top 10 in both rushing and rushing/receiving touchdowns. In other words, Pollard posted a touchdown for every 19.3 touches.

However, he posted just six total touchdowns on 307 total touches during the 2023 season — a touchdown for every 51.1 touches.

To top it all off, the Cowboys declined from having the top-ranked red zone attack during the 2022 season to the 12th-best red zone offense during the 2023 season.

According to Spotrac’s projections, Dillon’s market value is just $3.6 million for one year.

The Cowboys could either re-sign Pollard or draft another running back for a cheap deal in the 2024 NFL draft to pair alongside Dillon. By doing so, Dallas would go back to a running back duo strategy that has been successful for them in recent seasons rather than relying on one back to carry the backfield.