Cowboys Announce Slew of Roster Moves After Bye Week

The Dallas Cowboys made official four roster moves following their bye week.

On Wednesday, the Cowboys activated quarterback Andy Dalton and defensive end Tyrone Crawford from the reserve/COVID-19 list, moved cornerback Trevon Diggs to injured reserve, and designated offensive tackle Brandon Knight for IR return, the team announced.

Dalton sustained a concussion on Oct. 25 amid Dallas’ 25-3 loss to Washington. He missed the next week’s road game at Philadelphia before being sent to the COVID list on Nov. 3. The 31-year-old reportedly was not asymptomatic, though little else is known about his experience with the virus.

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy revealed that Dalton practiced Monday upon clearing the NFL’s concussion and coronavirus protocols.

“He was cleared to participate in practice,” McCarthy said. “He had a good day. We had a mock game type of practice. And he was a full participant.”

Dalton is on track to start Sunday when 2-7 Dallas takes on the suddenly surging 4-5 Vikings, winners of three straight, in Minnesota. But McCarthy eschewed the opportunity to crown him based on a singular practice.