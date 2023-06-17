Cowboys Deemed ‘Best’ Fit for Former Super Bowl Champion Playmaker

The Dallas Cowboys could be an ideal landing spot for a former Super Bowl champion playmaker.

As suggested by The Score’s Jordan Schultz, the Cowboys should be considered a “best” fit for former Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette. The 28-year-old remains a free agent after spending the past three seasons with the Buccaneers, recording over 1,200 all-purpose yards along with a career-high 523 receiving yards during the 2022 season.

Schultz cites Fournette’s playoff experience as a big reason why he could play a key role for a number of Super Bowl contenders, including the Cowboys.

“‘Playoff Lenny’ has bided his time as the market stagnates,” writes Schultz. “However, there’s interest from several teams for the physically imposing runner, whose playoff exploits drew rave reviews from both Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. They loved Fournette’s clutch factor when he helped them to a Super Bowl win.”

Leonard Fournette is a Proven Playoff Performer

It’s no secret that Fournette was a key player for the Buccaneers during their playoff runs over the past three seasons. The former No. 4 overall draft pick took over the starting running back job from Ronald Jones prior to the start of the postseason during the 2020 season.

During their postseason run prior to winning the Super Bowl, Fournette averaged 4.7 yards per carry with 300 rushing yards while running for three touchdowns. Fast forward a year later during the Bucs’ 2021 divisional playoff game against the Los Angeles Rams and Fournette had another big outing, rushing for two touchdowns in addition to leading the team with nine receptions.

Why the Cowboys Could Use Leonard Fournette

The Cowboys currently have Tony Pollard slotted as the starting running back following Ezekiel Elliott’s departure. However, Pollard has never served as a full-time starting running back. In fact, Pollard started just four games last season as Elliott served as the bell cow at running back, 231 to Pollard’s 193 rushing attempts.

While there are concerns on whether or not Pollard can handle the full load at running back, the main concern is the depth behind him. Jones — the former Buccaneers running back — signed with the Cowboys this offseason, but he had just 17 carries in six games last season with the Kansas City Chiefs. Outside of Jones are inexperienced running backs such as Malik Davis, Rico Dowdle and rookie Deuce Vaughn.

Because the Cowboys’ depth at running back is so shallow, that could open the door for Dallas to sign a veteran running back such as Fournette.

As Schultz notes in his article, Fournette’s former teammate, Rob Gronkowski, noted that the running back’s contributions in the passing game is what makes him a “mismatch” at all times.

“Lenny is an absolute tank who’s versatile to be a three-down back and make a big play when you need it the most,” Gronk told Schultz. “His unique skill set in the pass game at the size he is makes him a mismatch at all times.”

Considering Fournette remains a free agent this deep into the offseason, the Cowboys could sign him on the cheap and he would represent an immediate upgrade over Dallas’ current backup running backs.

It’s all a matter of whether or not the Cowboys are ready to make a move for another veteran back.