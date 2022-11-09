Cowboys Face ‘Big Bidding War’ for Coveted Free Agent: Report

The Dallas Cowboys could face a “big bidding war” for arguably the top free agent on the market.

As initially reported by Jay Glazer of Fox Sports on Sunday, November 6, the Cowboys will likely face stiff competition in their attempt to sign free agent receiver Odell Beckham. As Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated notes, Glazer mentions several other teams will be in the mix such as the Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills.

“It’s probably going to be a team that can go win a ring right now,” says Glazer. “I know Von Miller was trying to get him up there to Buffalo, a team like San Francisco, the Dallas Cowboys. And he still has some love for the Rams. … I think there’s going to be a big bidding war for Odell.”

Why Beckham is Hottest Free Agent on Market

Beckham hasn’t played in a game since Super Bowl LVI after suffering a torn ACL. However, he had emerged as one of the top players during last year’s postseason, catching a touchdown pass in the Super Bowl along with producing a nine-reception, 113-yard performance in the 20-17 victory over the 49ers in the NFC Championship game.

The veteran receiver’s role in elevating a Rams squad that had struggled to win the big game prior to his arrival is what makes him such a coveted free agent this season.

As also noted by Glazer, the Cowboys have done their due diligence in making sure that Beckham is fully healed by his injury. In fact, Glazer’s report states that Beckham will be cleared by the end of this week.

“Odell Beckham, I have learned, will be ready and cleared by the end of this week,” Glazer said on Sunday. “Full clear, no limitations at all, then after that it’s just up for a team to get his conditioning up and obviously get a playbook down.”

Beckham Reveals Rams Low-Balled Him on Offer

It’s unclear exactly how much money Beckham is seeking, but it’s worth noting that based upon a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport back in October, the three-time Pro Bowl receiver wanted a “Michael Gallup-type” of offer from the Rams. However, that did not come to fruition.

Gallup signed a five-year, $57 million contract worth $11.5 million per year in the offseason. As Beckham revealed on social media, Los Angeles didn’t come close to that type of offer.

“LA knows where I wanted to be… but they didn’t offer me…. ANYthing!,” said Beckham on October 12. “So idk what people want me to do, I def kno my worth and what the offer was isn’t reflective of that. So it’s tough to say that I can come on back even tho I thought I finally found that home!”

For comparison purposes, the Cowboys are in the best financial shape of all of those teams in terms of salary cap space. They feature a shade over $8.5 million in available cap space, with the Rams at slightly over $5.5 million, the 49ers at over $5.1 million and the Bills possessing less than $1 million in cap space.

Dallas may face a “bidding war” for Beckham, but they’re in the best possible shape to sign the coveted receiver.