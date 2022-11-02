Cowboys Target Unloads Cryptic Tweet After Failed Trade

The Dallas Cowboys almost pulled off a big deadline deal.

As reported by ESPN’s Ed Werder on Tuesday, November 1, the Cowboys pursued Houston Texans wide receiver at the trade deadline. However, the deal failed to come to fruition because the Cowboys and Texans could not agree on draft compensation along with concerns about Cooks’ $23 million guaranteed salary for the 2023 season.

“Two sources directly involved tell me #Cowboys and #Texans discussed a potential trade involving WR Brandin Cooks until the final minutes before the NFL trade deadline expired,” says Werder. “Draft pick compensation and the $18M guaranteed salary for Cooks in 2023 could not be resolved in time.”

While the Cowboys’ interest in Cooks wasn’t a surprise by any means, what was surprising was the veteran receiver’s cryptic tweet following the failed trade attempt. The 29-year-old receiver took to Twitter shortly after the report and seemed to express frustration over remaining in Houston.

“Don’t take a man’s kindness for granted,” said Cooks. “Covered for the lies for too long those days are done. Crossed the line with playing with my career.”

Cooks Excused From Texans Practice Due to ‘Personal Reasons’

Cooks was actually excused from Tuesday’s practice due to “personal reasons,” according to Texans head coach Lovie Smith. Smith was asked prior to the trade deadline whether or not Cooks would be traded and he didn’t hold back in his response.

Via Tyler Milner of Sports Radio 610:

“What kind of question is that?-If there’s someone we’re going to trade-we’ll talk about it then.. I talked to Brandin [Cooks] today-he was excused from practice for personal reasons,” said Smith.

Cooks Remains Productive Despite Playing for Texans

The veteran receiver remains productive in the midst of his ninth season. Cooks has posted 32 receptions for 354 receiving yards and a touchdown. According to Pro Football Focus, Cooks has posted a respectable 65.5 offensive grade this season. Considering the Texans are arguably the worst team in football with a 1-5-1 record, Cooks could be very prolific with a team such as the Cowboys.

Cooks actually produced a 90-catch, 1,037-yard performance last season and an 81-catch, 1,150-yard, six-touchdown season in 2020. What makes his 2021 season even more impressive is the fact that he produced those numbers with a rookie third-round draft selection in Davis Mills. Mills ranked just 21st in passer rating and 25th in yards per attempt last season.

According to PFF, Cooks’ 77.4 offensive grade last season ranked 21st among all wide receivers with at least 100 targets.

With the departure of Amari Cooper in the offseason, Dallas’ depth at wide receiver is pretty thin. Outside of CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys are lacking an explosive playmaker at receiver. Dallas has just one 100-yard receiving game from their receivers last season and the passing game ranks 27th in the NFL.

However, the two teams in Texas couldn’t come to an agreement in the final minutes prior to the trade deadline.

The Cowboys will have to hope either James Washington or Michael Gallup fills that void as both receivers continue to recover from serious injuries.