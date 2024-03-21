Cowboys’ Former $62 Million Bust Signing Could Land With Ravens

A former Dallas Cowboys starter could land with a Super Bowl contender.

As reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Wednesday, March 20, former Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup will visit the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday. Gallup previously visited the Carolina Panthers, but left without a deal.

Why Cowboys Released Michael Gallup

The 28-year-old receiver was released by the Cowboys on Friday, March 15, before he was due $4 million guaranteed. The move saves the Cowboys $9.5 million. Prior to his release, Dallas had granted Gallup permission to seek a trade.

Prior to his release, Gallup had spent his entire six-year career with the Cowboys after being selected in the third round of the 2018 NFL draft. Gallup quickly emerged as a key contributor within the offense, starting eight games during his rookie season.

It didn’t take long for him to become a focal part of the offense, posting 1,107 yards on 66 receptions with six touchdowns during his second season in 2019. He ranked second on the team in every major receiving category behind Amari Cooper.

Gallup followed that up with another solid season in 2020 — despite the arrival of CeeDee Lamb — posting 59 receptions for 843 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

His production eventually landed him a five-year, $62.5 million contract extension during the 2022 offseason. The move came shortly after Gallup suffered a torn ACL at the end of the regular season and following the Cowboys’ trade of Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

However, Gallup was a massive bust signing after landing his new contract. Expected to permanently take over the No. 2 role, Gallup produced just 73 receptions for 842 receiving yards and six touchdowns over the past two seasons.

For perspective on how sluggish Gallup’s play had been since the ACL injury, he didn’t produce a single 100-yard game and only had one multi-touchdown game over the past two seasons.

His final seven regular season games saw Gallup produce just seven receptions for 74 receiving yards and one touchdown.

Perhaps a change of scenery can revive Gallup’s career. The Ravens recently released Odell Beckham Jr. and could use Gallup to fill the No. 2 role Beckham previously occupied.

Through six seasons, Gallup holds career totals of 266 receptions for 3,744 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns.

Although the Cowboys released Gallup last week, they have yet to sign a player to replace him. Dallas’ top two receivers are Lamb and Brandin Cooks with Jalen Tolbert currently slotted as the No. 3 receiver.

Cowboys Lose Johnathan Hankins to Seahawks

The Cowboys have lost another key player to free agency.

The latest veteran to bolt Dallas for another team is defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins. Hankins is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, as the team announced on Wednesday, March 20.

“Hankins, 31, spent last season and part of the 2022 season with the Cowboys working with current Seahawks defensive coordinator Aden Durde, who spent the past three seasons as Dallas’ defensive line coach,” writes John Boyle of the Seahawks’ official website. “Last year, Hankins started 14 games, recording 3.0 sacks, 27 tackles and two passes defensed.”

The 31-year-old Hankins was initially acquired from the Las Vegas Raiders in a midseason trade during the 2022 season. He quickly emerged as a key contributor, starting three of his five appearances during the 2022 regular season. He eventually emerged as a full-time starter during the 2023 season, starting all 14 of his appearances.

In addition to Hankins, the Cowboys have had an exodus this offseason with Dorance Armstrong, Dante Fowler, Tyler Biadasz, Tony Pollard and Tyron Smith all departing.