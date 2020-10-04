Wide-Open Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb Scores First NFL TD [WATCH]

Memo to the Cleveland Browns: You might want to guard that CeeDee Lamb guy.

The Browns learned the hard way in the first quarter of Sunday’s Week 4 contest at Dallas, when Lamb caught a 43-yard touchdown, his first as a pro — and there was nobody around him.

Lamb came into the game with 16 catches for 230 yards, statistically trailing Cowboys WR1 Amari Cooper (25 receptions for 267 yards) and arguable WR2 Michael Gallup (11/246/1).

Cooper, speaking of which, also notched his first score of 2020 on an 18-yard, first-quarter frozen rope from quarterback Dak Prescott.

Dak Prescott throw so good it should be illegal

As of this writing, Lamb leads all receivers with 67 yards on three grabs. Dallas has piled up 188 total yards and eight first downs, edging the Browns in time of possession (9:13-8:53).

Cleveland, though, is matching the Cowboys blow-for-blow. Their opening TD came via trickery: WR Jarvis Landry to WR Odell Beckham. Their tying score was a too-easy toss from QB Baker Mayfield to Beckham, who blew past Daryl Worley on a short end-zone crosser.

Dak Sets Another Franchise Record

Prescott was flawless — literally flawless — in the first quarter. He completed 10-of-11 balls for 174 yards and the two TDs. His lone incompletion was the result of a deflection.

The yards are the most by a Cowboys signal-caller in the first quarter of any game in team history, topping the prior mark held by Tony Romo, who threw for 167 against the Denver Broncos in 2013.

Prescott, who entered Sunday as the NFL’s passing leader, previously became the only QB in franchise history to tally consecutive 400-yard efforts across Weeks 2 and 3. He has six-career 400-plus-yard outings on his resume, another Cowboys record.

Prescott is on pace for yet another such performance against the Browns in what could devolve into a shootout. The two-time Pro Bowler is making good on his intention to “play fast,” despite head coach Mike McCarthy’s intention to restrict Dak’s attempts.

“We want to play with tempo, regardless if we’re up by a few touchdowns, the game is tied, or we’re down,” Prescott told reporters Thursday, via David Helman of the team’s official website. “It just gives us more opportunities on offense, more opportunities to create big plays and score more points. I’d say the tempo is definitely purposeful.”

