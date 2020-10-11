Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Carted Off After Gruesome Ankle Injury [WATCH]

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered an apparent ankle injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s game against the New York Giants.

Prescott was injured following a designed run after which he immediately grabbed his leg in obvious pain. CBS cameras caught his right ankle pointing in the wrong direction as he sat on the AT&T Stadium turf.

A cart was summoned and removed Prescott, in tears, to the locker room as Jerry Jones and Dallas executives looked on. Former Cowboys head coach and current Giants offensive coordinator Jason Garrett also came over to show his support.

Prescott was then taken by ambulance to a local hospital for further evaluation of a “serious right ankle injury,” per the team. PFF injury analyst Mario Pilato believes Prescott sustained a non-career-threatening “unstable fracture” and will miss the remainder of the season.

“#Cowboys QB Dak Prescott suffered what I believe to be an unstable fracture. He will need surgery. Dak’s season is done but it is not career threatening. Sad for one of great QBs in the league and in the contract situation he is in,” Pilalo tweeted.

Hope Dak Prescott is ok. Obviously this doesn’t look good. pic.twitter.com/d0wKHm4jQ0 — Jordan Dajani (@JordanDajani) October 11, 2020

Prescott entered the game as the NFL’s leader in passing yards. He completed 14-of-21 balls for 166 yards prior to exiting. He also caught a touchdown pass on a trick-play throw from wide receiver Cedrick Wilson.

The Cowboys, with Andy Dalton under center, scored on an Ezekiel Elliott run three plays later to re-take the lead over the Giants, 31-23.

Head coach Mike McCarthy will update Prescott’s status at the conclusion of the game.

