Dak Prescott’s Doctors Update Post-Surgical Infection Worry: Report

Those responsible for Dak Prescott’s ankle surgery have alleviated immediate anxiety over the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s recovery.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, one week after going under the knife, that Prescott’s right ankle is free of infection following his procedure to repair a compound fracture and dislocation. Doctors initially became “concerned” about a possible infection, per Schefter, and “were closely monitoring the situation to guard against it.”

The 27-year-old was discharged from the hospital last Monday afternoon to begin a rehab process estimated at four-to-six months.

“So far, so good,” Schefter’s source said of Prescott.

On Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy revealed, Prescott popped into at the Cowboys’ facility as the team began full-scale preparations for Week 6 versus Arizona — the first game he will have missed across five seasons. It was a bittersweet moment for the former Pro Bowler, who explained in a social media post he’s “ready to start this road to comeback.”

“This little adversity is just gonna be another chapter in the book, and I’m excited to move forward and write it,” Prescott said, vowing to return “stronger and better” in 2021. “I’m in great spirits, and I’m gonna stay that way. Looking forward to this football season, seeing the game in a different perspective and supporting my teammates and those around the league that need it.”

In a not-so-surprising twist owed to his bulletproof character, Prescott — whom Dallas has yet to place on injured reserve — is taking daily COVID-19 tests to remain involved around the team, easing the QB1 transition to Andy Dalton, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday.

Unsigned beyond 2020, an impending unrestricted free agent, Prescott is expected to be healthy enough to practice by late April or early May, team owner/general manager Jerry Jones confirmed after conferring with doctors.