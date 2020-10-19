Dak Prescott’s Doctors Update Post-Surgical Infection Worry: Report

Those responsible for Dak Prescott’s ankle surgery have alleviated immediate anxiety over the Dallas Cowboys quarterback’s recovery.
ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported Sunday, one week after going under the knife, that Prescott’s right ankle is free of infection following his procedure to repair a compound fracture and dislocation. Doctors initially became “concerned” about a possible infection, per Schefter, and “were closely monitoring the situation to guard against it.”
The 27-year-old was discharged from the hospital last Monday afternoon to begin a rehab process estimated at four-to-six months.
“So far, so good,” Schefter’s source said of Prescott.
On Thursday, head coach Mike McCarthy revealed, Prescott popped into at the Cowboys’ facility as the team began full-scale preparations for Week 6 versus Arizona — the first game he will have missed across five seasons. It was a bittersweet moment for the former Pro Bowler, who explained in a social media post he’s “ready to start this road to comeback.”
“This little adversity is just gonna be another chapter in the book, and I’m excited to move forward and write it,” Prescott said, vowing to return “stronger and better” in 2021. “I’m in great spirits, and I’m gonna stay that way. Looking forward to this football season, seeing the game in a different perspective and supporting my teammates and those around the league that need it.”
In a not-so-surprising twist owed to his bulletproof character, Prescott — whom Dallas has yet to place on injured reserve — is taking daily COVID-19 tests to remain involved around the team, easing the QB1 transition to Andy Dalton, FOX Sports’ Jay Glazer reported Sunday.
Unsigned beyond 2020, an impending unrestricted free agent, Prescott is expected to be healthy enough to practice by late April or early May, team owner/general manager Jerry Jones confirmed after conferring with doctors.
“If you look ahead, he should be ready to go for our spring work – the latter part of the spring work. But knowing Dak – and that’s a big part of this thing – knowing Dak and his makeup, he’ll be back out there soon,” Jones said last Tuesday.
Cowboys Talk Dak’s ‘Contract Negotiation Status’
What they expound publicly might differ from what they feel privately, but the Cowboys continue to flout Prescott as their franchise signal-caller — now and into an uncertain future. In a phone interview with Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, club vice president Stephen Jones reaffirmed his commitment despite Dak’s lengthy recovery.
“Doesn’t change anything,” Jones told Breer on Wednesday. “We’re all in on trying to get it done. Doesn’t change a thing.”
“It” would be a long-term contract, something the sides failed to finalize prior to this year’s July 15 deadline, prompting Prescott to play the 2020 campaign on his fully-guaranteed $31.4 million franchise tag. Negotiations cannot resume until next offseason, when Dallas has the option of locking down Dak, letting him test the open market, or tagging him again at a cost of $37.7 million.
Jones was insistent that neither the Cowboys’ faith in Prescott nor his worth has been altered by his grisly injury.
“Like I said, nothing changes,” he said “There is zero change in his contract negotiation status, how much we want to get him signed. Nothing changes. He didn’t lose value. Nothing. It’s a continual work in progress. Obviously, it’s been a challenge for us, in that we haven’t gotten it done, especially with how bad I know he wants to be a Cowboy.
“And I know how bad we want him to be the leader of this team for the next 10, 12 years.”
