Dak Prescott Put on Blast by Cam Newton: ‘Call a Spade a Spade’

It looks like Cam Newton isn’t the biggest fan of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.

While speaking on his podcast “4th-and-1,” Newton singled out several star quarterbacks — including Prescott — along with Jared Goff, Tua Tagovailoa and Brock Purdy as “game managers.” Newton explained that neither of the four quarterbacks he mentioned are “difference makers.”

“To put that in its own right as game managers, Brock Purdy, Tua Tagovailoa, Jared Goff, and really Dak Prescott,” said Newton. “These are game managers there. They’re not difference makers. And when you say game manager, I’m not asking you to go out and win the game. I’m just asking you not to lose – not to lose the game.

Newton further elaborated on his comments and why he’s including four quarterbacks — all of whom rank within the top seven in passing touchdowns — in his “game managers” category.

“I don’t give a damn what you do,” said Newton. “You don’t have to score every time. You don’t just have to throw a pick every time, either. If we’re really going to call a spade a spade, a game manager is different than a game changer.”

Why Cam Newton’s “Game Manager” Comments Are Puzzling

The comments are a bit puzzling when you factor in that each of those four quarterbacks are among the top stat-producing quarterbacks in the NFL. Not only that, but three of them — Tagovailoa, Purdy and especially Prescott — are considered the top MVP candidates. As noted by Fox Sports, three of those quarterbacks are considered the top five MVP candidates with Prescott as the leading candidate.

In Prescott’s case, the comments are especially jarring considering he’s been arguably the best quarterback in the NFL this season. Not only are the Cowboys 10-3 and leading the NFC East, Prescott leads the NFL in touchdown passes, ranks fourth in passing yards and completions and second in passer rating.

Cam Newton Likely Basing Opinion off of QB’s Lack of Athletic Abilities

Newton’s comments may have been made in an effort to get people talking, or it could have actually been Newton really believing his opinion is fact because neither of the four quarterbacks mimic his own athletic abilities. At his peak, Newton was one of the top quarterbacks in the NFL, winning the MVP award during the 2015 season and rushed for over 500 yards in a single season on seven different occasions.

He retired holding the record for the most rushing touchdowns and the second-most rushing yards for an NFL quarterback.

In other words, neither Prescott, Goff, Tagovailoa or Purdy are athletic specimens. Furthermore, neither of them possess physical traits that make you go “wow” when you’re watching them on the field. In other words, they’re not highlight reels the way Newton was and how other quarterbacks such as Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen are.

But this is where Newton is wrong; just because a guy isn’t a physical freak the way Newton was — 6-foot-5, 245 pounds — and just because he isn’t throwing 60-yard darts every week, it doesn’t mean he’s a “game manager.” It could just mean he’s playing the quarterback position at a ridiculously efficient level without elite athletic traits.

It’s also worth noting that each of those quarterbacks are currently leading teams as the top squads in their respective divisions. Furthermore, all of those quarterbacks have winning records during their careers.

Newton obviously is entitled to his opinion, but his basis for calling Prescott a “game manager” is misguided.