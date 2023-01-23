Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Makes Bold Promise After 49ers Loss

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott doesn’t sound discouraged following the team’s playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

During the Cowboys’ divisional round playoff matchup against the 49ers, his two interceptions proved costly in the 19-12 loss against San Francisco. One of those interceptions came early in the game on the Cowboys’ own side of the field while the other occurred in the red zone with Dallas threatening to score. In other words, those interceptions were as much as a 10-point swing in a one-possession game.

During the postgame presser, Prescott made a bold promise — he promised that his number of interceptions won’t ever be as high as it was this season.

Via Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“Dak Prescott called his number of interceptions this season ‘ridiculous.’ ‘I promise the number will never be this (high) again.'”

Dak Prescott Led NFL in Interceptions Despite Missing 5 Games

The 29-year-old quarterback struggled drastically with interceptions this season. Despite appearing in just 12 games this season, Prescott led the league in interceptions (15). His interception rate (3.8 percent) led the league, with the Chicago Bears’ Justin Fields ranking second at 3.5 percent.

Prescott had five multi-interception games during the regular season and added to that total with his two-INT outing in the playoff loss to the Niners.

Despite his well-documented struggles in taking care of the football this season, Prescott not only believes he’ll cut his interceptions down moving forward, he also believes that Dallas will be back in a similar position next season.

“There’s no doubt that we’ll be back,” said Prescott after the game. “No doubt at all.”

Prescott explained both of his interceptions, which proved to be the difference in a tight defensive battle.

Via Patrik Walker of Cowboys.com:

“On the first one, I hitched one too many times with [Michael Gallup],” Prescott said. “Understandably, hitching three times, thought I was gonna go on a scramble but the guy just came back to the ball and made a play. I’ve gotta throw that one away or use my feet and get out of the pocket. On the second one, the nickel [cornerback] squeezed, and I tried to throw it to CeeDee; but the [defender] was able to make a play on it. He tipped it in the air and to the [middle linebacker].”

The Cowboys will obviously run it back with their franchise quarterback in 2023. He’s currently under a four-year, $160 million contract extension he signed during the 2021 offseason. However, it’s getting to a point of frustration for Cowboys fans considering Dallas has never advanced past the divisional round of the playoffs with Prescott at quarterback since 2016.

We’ll see if the Cowboys are able to match the success of this season — 12-5 in the regular season, first playoff win in the Mike McCarthy era — but patience is starting to wear thin.

Jerry Jones Backs Mike McCarthy as Cowboys Head Coach

Speaking of McCarthy, it looks like the Cowboys have made a decision on their head coach’s future.

Following the loss, team owner Jerry Jones made it clear that this playoff loss will have no bearing on McCarthy’s future. His job appears to be safe for the time being.

Via Machota:

“No, not at all,” when asked if the result of the game impacts McCarthy’s job status. “Their decision on our kicker was exonerated with his field goal, in my mind. I’m proud for him. This is very sickening to not win tonight.”

McCarthy has compiled a 30-20 regular season record through three seasons as Cowboys head coach with a 1-2 record in the postseason.

The veteran head coach will receive another season as Dallas’ head coach, but he’ll likely have to advance further than the divisional round of the playoffs if he hopes to return for a fifth season.