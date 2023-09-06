Cowboys Could Consider Dak Prescott Trade After 2023, Says Stephen A. Smith

The Dallas Cowboys could consider a trade involving Dak Prescott in the near future.

As suggested by ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith during a segment on First Take, the Cowboys could entertain the idea of trading their franchise quarterback after the 2023 season if Prescott has another down season. Prescott led the league in interceptions (15) last season despite appearing in only 12 games.

“At the end of the day, what Jerry Jones is saying, considering the dead cap hit—$61.9 million he’s gonna have next year, so you don’t want to release him because it’ll kill you,” said Smith on Wednesday, September 6. “But that means that you will entertain trading him, if he wets the bed.”

Why Dak Prescott’s Future in Dallas Could Be in Question

The future of Prescott has been a hot topic following the Cowboys’ trade acquisition of former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance. Furthermore, Prescott has yet to sign a contract extension with Dallas, while his teammates — Terence Steele, Trevon Diggs, Malik Hooker and Zack Martin — have all signed new deals this offseason.

Prescott has one year left on his deal after this season with a $59.5 million cap hit for the 2024 season. From a cap standpoint, the idea of trading Prescott after the 2023 season isn’t a likely one considering it would result in a dead cap hit of $61.9 million spread across three seasons. That’s based upon the Cowboys trading Prescott after June 1 when most teams have already decided who their starting quarterback will be for the 2024 season.

Smith does mention that he does not believe the Cowboys will trade Prescott. However, he stresses that team owner Jerry Jones is trying to send a message to Prescott after consistently coming up short in the postseason. During Prescott’s eight seasons as the starting quarterback, Dallas has never advanced past the Divisional Round and the franchise has won just two playoff games.

“I don’t think he will, because I know the brother’s not a scrub, he’s talented,” Smith continued. “But it is Jerry Jones trying to nudge and find a way to put you on notice—‘Look, I need more than two playoff victories, O.K.?’ I don’t need you to get to the postseason yet again and wetting the bed. You’ve been this quarterback for eight years for this franchise, do something other than getting me regular season wins.”

Cowboys Remained Committed to Dak Prescott, Says Jerry Jones

While the Cowboys may have pulled off a trade for a former No. 3 overall pick in Lance, Dallas continues to stress that they’re committed to Prescott for the long term.