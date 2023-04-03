Cowboys Predicted to Land Athletic Freak as Potential Starter

The Dallas Cowboys could be looking at an athletic upgrade at a key position.

One of the Cowboys’ positions of need are at tight end following the offseason departure of Dalton Schultz. Dallas’ former starter at tight end signed a one-year, $6.25 million deal with the Houston Texans. While the Cowboys didn’t make any free agency additions at the tight end position, they could be looking at Schultz’s possible replacement through the draft.

Cowboys Could Select Darnell Washington With No. 26 Pick

As predicted by Bruce Feldman of The Athletic, Feldman expects the Cowboys to select University of Georgia tight end Darnell Washington with the No. 26 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. The college football insider marvels over Washington’s athletic ability at 6-foot-7, 264 pounds.

“This is a Texas-sized tight end at 6 feet 7, 264 with 34 3/8-inch arms and 11-inch hands,” said Feldman. “But it’s how well he moves that makes him so hard for the Cowboys to pass up. To run a 4.64 40 at that size and a 4.08 20-yard shuttle time is rare. A 10-2 broad jump also underscores that unique athleticism. The crazy part was his leaping, twisting, one-handed grab along the sidelines at the combine during routes on air might’ve been the most impressive thing he did there.”

The University of Georgia alum didn’t wow people with his production during his collegiate career. It was actually Brock Bowers who was the go-to tight end with the Bulldogs, catching 63 passes for 942 yards last season. By comparison, Washington caught just 28 passes for 254 yards in 2022 .

While Washington didn’t fill up the stat sheet, his dominant blocking and impressive combine makes it hard to ignore the massive tight end.

As Feldman notes, one anonymous coach raved over Washington’s physicality and ability to run after the catch.

“That guy is huge,” said one coach. “He’s physical. Can really run and catch. I think that dude is great.”

As Josh Norris of Underdog Fantasy mentions, Washington posted the fifth-fastest 20-yard shuttle at the combine since 2006.

Here are the only four TEs with a faster 20-yard shuttle at the NFL Combine than Darnell Washington since 2006 Their weights: 254 lbs

241 lbs

254 lbs

241 lbs Darnell Washington is 6'7/264 lbs pic.twitter.com/HJhtsTkJBF — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) March 5, 2023

How the Cowboys Could Use Darnell Washington

Washington’s lack of offensive production and his perceived weakness in burning defenses down the field may force teams to second guess using a first-round pick on the Bulldogs alum. However, despite these flaws, Washington’s ability to block and be a viable red zone threat may be too hard to ignore.

The Cowboys will be seeking a sizable replacement for Schultz, who served as Dak Prescott’s favorite security in recent seasons. Schultz caught 57 passes for 577 yards and five touchdowns, ranking second on the Cowboys in total receptions behind CeeDee Lamb. During the previous season, Schultz caught a career-high 78 passes for 808 yards and eight touchdowns, ranking second in receptions and leading the team in touchdown catches.

Dallas will return second-year tight ends Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot, both of whom saw a number of offensive snaps during their rookie seasons. If the Cowboys do select Washington — or another tight end in the early rounds of the draft — expect Dallas to rely heavily on a tight end by committee approach. Even with Schultz in the fold last season, the Cowboys heavily relied on multiple tight end formations, with Ferguson playing 40% of offensive snaps and Hendershot playing 26% of the snaps last season.