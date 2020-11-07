Cowboys Name Starting QB for Week 9 vs. Steelers: Report

White smoke emanated from The Star on Saturday as the Dallas Cowboys reportedly settled on its fourth starting quarterback this season.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the “plan” is for Garrett Gilbert to lead the offense against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 9, with Cooper Rush — who must be elevated from the practice squad — serving as his backup at AT&T Stadium.

Pelissero notes that Gilbert received the “majority” of practice reps while NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first reported Wednesday the Cowboys were “leaning towards” entrusting the former Alliance of American Football (AAF) star versus the league’s last unbeaten.

“I feel like it’s my job to go out there and perform and execute our game plan. And so, you know, what I bring to the table, I think that’s less important than just understanding what my job is and being the best quarterback I can be for this team,” Gilbert told reporters Thursday.



The decision was handed down after the Cowboys opted to bench rookie QB Ben DiNucci following a sloppy, turnover-filled starting debut in last week’s loss to Philadelphia. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler believes Gilbert will represent a “change of pace” from DiNucci and Rush, a notion likely rooted in Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy’s assessment of the injury-ruined position.

“This won’t be a statistical decision. This is really based off of the rhythm and continuity and command,” McCarthy said Thursday. “We need to make sure we exercise our game plan against the Steelers defense.